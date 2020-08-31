Ramsey is considering how to reduce crime in multi-unit housing.
Council members heard from Police Chief Jeff Katers about possibly implementing a new Crime-Free Multi-Housing program to reduce crime in high-density housing.
Ramsey had a previous Crime-Free Multi-Housing program in the early 2000s, though the city did not have much multi-family housing at that time, according to Katers.
“The program was voluntary and we didn’t get a lot of positive feedback from rental owners or tenants – they didn’t feel that it was needed,” Katers said.
The program involves three phases. The first is training property managers, the second is evaluating environmental factors, and the third is implementing a community crime watch.
Benefits of the program include reduced police calls for service, a more stable base of residents and reduced exposure to civil liability, according to the International Crime Free Association’s website.
Under the new program Ramsey would begin efforts such as training property owners to perform background checks and assemble crime-free leases, Katers said.
Owners also would learn more about Section 8 housing, fire safety and prevention, legal issues around rental agreements, mediation and recognizing illegal activity, according to the association.
In phase two Ramsey would actively seek the installation of crime prevention environmental factors, such as locks or lighting at an apartment facility.
In the third phase, the city would train residents for a crime watch, Katers said.
In his review of nearby cities that have implemented similar programs, Katers said he saw variations on how it was implemented. Some are enforced through police, others through city codes, according to Katers.
The program has been challenged on if it complies with fair housing requirements in other cities.
“The implementation is the key,” Katers said. “What’s going to be required, what’s not going to be required and to make sure that they do comply with all of our fair housing regulations – both state and nationally.”
Katers said he expects the Ramsey Police Department would be able to start the program with its current staffing, though the department may need to request additional staffing in the future.
Additional staff under this program would likely be licensed police officers, though a crime prevention specialist may be used in these programs, according to Katers.
“I think the program is worth the effort, and as we grow our rental and our high-density I think this will be very appropriate,” Council Member Jeff Menth said.
The Crime Free Multi-Housing Program began in 1992 in Mesa, Arizona. Since then it has expanded across the country and overseas, according to the association.
More information on the Crime Free Multi-Housing Program can be found at crime-free-association.org.
