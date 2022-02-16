The city of Ramsey is taking a stand against any future vaccine or mask mandates and making it a misdemeanor for city agents to base employment or contracting decisions on vaccination status.
The City Council passed a resolution and the first reading of an ordinance Feb. 8 to make clear their stance toward vaccine and other health mandates. The resolution passed 5-2, with Council Member Matt Woestehoff and Mayor Mark Kuzma dissenting, and the ordinance passed 4-3, with Council Member Chris Riley, Woestehoff and Kuzma dissenting.
City Attorney Frederick Knaack reviewed the resolution, which states the city’s policy to oppose any government vaccine, mask or heath-related mandates that may come about.
“This would actually not conflict with a legislative mandate,” Knaack said. “Because it is [the city’s] stated policy, it wouldn’t create a situation where you would be in direct conflict with a statewide, legally imposed mandate — not that I see that coming.”
In the resolution, the city acknowledges that the novel coronavirus “resulted in many deaths throughout the world and many long-term negative effects and ongoing symptoms and difficulties for individuals.”
The resolution also says the expedited vaccine approval process has created “reasonable doubts and concerns” about the vaccines and their impacts on individuals.
“The City of Ramsey recognizes the fundamental legal right of any individual to refuse any medical procedures, medicines, or vaccinations,” the resolution reads.
Additionally, the resolution makes clear the city’s policy is to provide service to anyone, regardless of their decision not to get a COVID-19 vaccine or wear a mask in public. By passing this resolution, the city “believes that providing this equality of service protects the overall health, safety and welfare of its citizens.”
Council Member Dan Specht, one of the resolution’s original authors, said it is “all about standing up for individual rights and liberties.”
Mayor Mark Kuzma was against the resolution because there isn’t a vaccine mandate in place to oppose.
“I just feel this is really not necessary,” Kuzma said.
Council Member Debra Musgrove said even though there isn’t a mandate right now, there could be in the future. She’s heard from residents who are in favor of the resolution.
“I think it’s just good to start to say there needs to be end of this overwhelming consciousness about this, begin to go back to living life, getting kids back into doing the things they should be doing, and just beginning to not have this as an overwhelming focus in everything everyone does all day long,” Musgrove said.
The council takes preemptive measures often, Council Ryan Heineman said, pointing out that in the same meeting the city took measures to potentially allow restaurants in a new district, even though no restaurants were yet asking to build in that district.
Council Member Matt Woestehoff said while there are ways he could have supported the measure, he didn’t support it as presented. He said he would support mandate exceptions, for reasons such as religion.
“We all, including myself, don’t want mandates related to COVID right now, but I think things change, as we have learned through this pandemic,” Woestehoff said. “I hope that we will never need a mandate again.”
The inclusion of the mask mandates in the resolution turned him off from the resolution, he said. Last year, Woestehoff was one of three council members who voted against a resolution that said the city would not enforce mask requirements during the governor’s executive order that mandated masks in public indoor spaces.
Council Member Chelsee Howell voiced her disapproval of putting any mandate on the city’s residents, because she believes that’s effectively saying the council doesn’t trust its residents to make their own health decisions.
“If you want to mandate what people do with their health care, it’s no different than the Prohibition that we had that failed severely,” Howell said.
Ordinance
The city also adopted an ordinance Feb. 8 to make the resolution enforceable, Knaack said.
“I don’t want anybody to have the impression [the resolution] has no teeth,” Knaack said. “I mean, it is a stated policy, it’s something that the employees and agents of the city must follow. But the higher-degree ... enforcement comes via ordinance.”
The ordinance amends city code related to public health enforcement, prohibiting discrimination against anyone for personal health decisions and prohibiting discrimination for individual medical treatment decisions.
“The point here was to expressly state the right of an individual to refuse medical treatment and to recognize that right,” Knaack said.
The ordinance prohibits city employees and agents from basing employment or contracting decisions upon vaccination status. Violation of the ordinance would result in a misdemeanor charge.
“It’s more than a policy, it is a law,” Knaack said.
When he was revising the resolution and the ordinance, he assumed only one would end up in front of the council Feb. 8, not both, he said.
Council Member Chris Riley expressed concern about the ordinance being redundant of the resolution already passed.
“It sounds like we’re inviting extra risk by saying we’re doing something we’ve already done,” Riley said.
Council Member Howell said she was more excited about the ordinance because it was broader and stronger than the resolution.
“The COVID-19 vaccination is one thing — not everyone can get it, not everyone wants to get it, what their reasoning is not my concern, I don’t need to know,” Howell said. “But this covers anything down the road. It covers other issues. There has been so much discrimination that has been going on just in our state.”
Council Member Specht said city and government agencies don’t have the right to enforce health mandates on residents.
“We’re not forcing anyone to have treatment or not have treatment, that’s up to them and the doctors,” he said. “I think that’s how it should be.”
The ordinance requires a second reading, and the council will vote on it at a future meeting.
