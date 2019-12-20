Ramsey won’t change its election laws this year, but the proposed changes may still happen after more discussion by the council.
The Ramsey City Council voted down a city charter amendment Dec. 10 that would have eliminated primaries in city elections and adjusted special election rules. Council Members Nadine Heinrich, Debra Musgrove and Chris Riley voted in favor of the changes, and the remaining four council members dissented.
Much of the opposition from other council members stemmed from how little time the council had to consider the amendment.
Because state law requires a unanimous decision for a city council to amend a charter, the amendment was effectively dead when Council Member Mark Kuzma voiced his opposition early.
“I just don’t feel that our council has had enough discussion within our group,” Kuzma said. “It’s a big change from what we have.”
The amendment would have made a few major changes to Ramsey’s elections laws, largely to bring them into compliance with state law.
One of the biggest changes would be the removal of primaries during city elections.
“I think there was a concern among the Charter Commission that it was a costly procedure and it’s not utilized that often,” City Attorney Joe Langel said during a work session.
Along with removing primaries, the amendment would have given the City Council power to appoint council members to fill vacancies until a special election could be held. With several vacancies over the past few years, the council has often been a member short, and the city has had to have multiple special elections.
During a work session ahead of the meeting, council members discussed concerns they had with the amendment, mostly relating to primaries, costs and a general lack of information.
Council Member Dan Specht was concerned with removing the primaries in cases where more than a few candidates ran. He asked about possibly setting a numerical threshold to trigger primaries.
Setting a threshold would not work because the city would not be aware of how many candidates had filed to trigger a primary until it was too late to prevent interference with the election timetable, Riley said.
During a February meeting this year the Charter Commission discussed using instant-runoff elections, which would remove the need for primaries, but the commission decided to let that issue lie, according to meeting minutes.
Specht also raised concerns about the council’s appointment power under the amendment. He was opposed to the council being able to appoint someone to a vacant council seat, arguing that it took power away from the people of Ramsey.
During the work session Kuzma said the change appeared to be mostly cost driven. He pointed out the recent run of special elections in Ramsey was a fluke. A citywide election, including the primary, costs an estimated $25,000, and a single ward election costs approximately $10,000.
Mayor John LeTourneau seconded Kuzma’s concerns during the council meeting, arguing that the change focuses too much on saving the city money instead of making sure the election process was done right, he said.
While removing primaries could save the city money, the major driver behind the amendment is to bring the city’s charter in line with state election laws, Langel said. Currently the city is ignoring the charter when it conflicts with state law, because the latter supersedes it.
Most of the remaining changes to the charter would eliminate conflicts between Ramsey’s election laws and the state, or streamline language in the charter.
