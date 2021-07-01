The Ramsey City Council voted last week to get rid of franchise fees, a method of paying for street repairs adopted by the previous council less than a year ago.
Although the action didn’t actually repeal the fees, a split council indicated it will eliminate them at the end of the year.
In a 4-3 vote June 22, the council amended its 2021-2022 strategic plan to state its intent to dissolve franchise fees, a move that caught some council members off guard. Mayor Mark Kuzma and Council Members Matt Woesthoff and Chris Riley dissented.
The strategic plan had been discussed in work sessions May 18 and June 15.
Franchise fees are fees a city can place on a utility company to deliver services. Those fees are typically passed along to customers. After much controversy, Ramsey approved the fees July 14, 2020, in a 4-2 vote. Council Members Dan Specht and Debra Musgrove dissented. Since then the council makeup has changed, with Woestehoff and Chelsee Howell being elected last November and Ryan Heineman being elected via special election in February.
The fees add $7 to gas and electric utility bills each month, for a total of $14 a month. The fees, often regarded as taxes on residents, go toward funding roadwork in the city. The $14-per-month fee equates to $168 per year, or $5,040 over a 30-year lifetime. Last year when the levy was passed, Riley noted that if the cost of roads were instead put on a tax levy, that would be an additional 15% on tax bills.
Prior to the fees being implemented last year, the city assessed property owners who benefited from a road project 25% of the project’s costs, and the rest of the project was funded through the tax levy. That system cost taxpayers around $2 million a year, according to city documents.
The council’s June 22 vote amended the council’s annual strategic plan. The first item listed in the plan centered around discussing franchise fees and alternatives. The draft document attached to the agenda did not include getting rid of the fees altogether.
“We have had discussions on this,” Council Member Musgrove said before moving to amend the strategic plan.
The original language in the draft plan included in the agenda called for the council to: “Review the history of the Franchise Fee Implementation. Retain existing program or choose a new program. Include regular pavement maintenance in discussion.”
Musgrove moved to strike the references to reviewing the history or retaining the fee. She instead called for the council to consider other options for road funding as a part of the 2022 budget discussions in July and August.
Musgrove’s motion also added a resolution to end several ordinances related to the franchise fee at the end of 2021.
Council Member Chris Riley said this agenda point wasn’t supposed to have anything to do with getting rid of franchise fees.
“What we had all decided, through consensus working together, was we were going to re-evaluate and look at it all,” Riley said. “I guess teamwork’s out the window, and us working together is out the window, so that’s disappointing.”
Mayor Kuzma mistakenly called for a vote before asking for council discussion, then apologized, saying he had been taken aback by the resolution brought forth.
“Especially when there’s no plan to replace this with ... we haven’t even started our budget process for the following year,” Kuzma said. “To take this out is just a shame.”
Council Member Chelsee Howell, who voted in favor of dissolving the franchise fees, ran her campaign for City Council on the basis of getting rid of the fees if the council could get behind it.
“I committed to that, so that is why I voted ‘yes’ on this,” Howell said.
Musgrove said the council has already discussed the franchise fees, so including more discussion in the strategic plan isn’t necessary.
“We’ve campaigned on it, residents didn’t want it,” Musgrove said.
She said franchise fees aren’t necessary in Ramsey because the city can pay for roads through the tax levy “the same way we’re taking it from the residents in the franchise fee.”
She said the city should use the levy to fund roadwork instead of funding some other projects and it shouldn’t collect franchise fees.
“We are just doing what our residents have asked us to,” Musgrove said.
Council Member Ryan Heineman, who also campaigned on getting rid of franchise fees, said that because the city hasn’t yet begun budget discussions, now is the best time to eliminate the fees.
“This is going to put us in a position where we have to move forward and discuss those options and find another option,” Heineman said. “So, we have three months to figure it out. ... There was lots of alternatives that were discussed when the franchise fee was passed initially, so we’re not starting from square one. We have groundwork laid for alternatives, and I look forward to seeing those alternatives.”
Council Member Matt Woestehoff pointed out that he and Kuzma each campaigned in favor of the fees and were still elected.
“Once you actually look at the numbers, you’ll see the city is going to spend significantly more on our roads now, based on this inappropriate timing of making an amendment — as it was being read — to a strategic plan,” Woestehoff said. “I’m not sure everyone understands what a franchise fee is at this table.”
Although the council intends to eliminate franchise fees by the end of the year, actually doing so will require approval of an ordinance repealing the three ordinances related to franchise fees, according to City Administrator Kurt Ulrich. That will require a first and second reading of the ordinance, which will come before the council at a later date.
