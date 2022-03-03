PACT Charter School in Ramsey is in the process of developing a second campus in the city for students in grades six through 12.
The proposed new location is at 7633 161st Ave. NW, which is currently owned by the Church of St. Katharine Drexel. PACT is an open enrollment, public charter school that has been in Ramsey for 18 years. The new location is 2.8 miles from the existing school.
The city’s Planning Commission voted 3-1, with two commissioners abstaining, to recommend the City Council approve PACT’s proposed sketch plan, zoning amendment and comprehensive plan amendment.
Commissioners Randy Bauer and Gary VanScoy abstained because they are both heavily involved with the Church of St. Katharine Drexel and have played a part in the selling process. Commissioner Brian Walker voted against the recommendation.
Walker expressed concern because most of the letters the city received in favor of the new school were from PACT parents.
“The one thing about this project that has me concerned right now is ... there were no residents that aren’t tied to PACT that got up and spoke in favor of this project,” Walker said.
The measure is set to come before the City Council Tuesday, March 8.
PACT proposed splitting the 33-acre property so that the school had 18 acres of the lot, senior planner Chris Anderson said. The remaining acreage would be split into two outlots — one of which is intended to be used for a church, Anderson said.
Eighteen acres of the property need to be rezoned to Public/Quasi Public to accommodate a school, Anderson said. The current R-1 Residential zoning doesn’t list schools as a permitted use.
The concept plan includes access points from Variolite Street and 161st Avenue. Buses would drop kids off by accessing the school from 161st Avenue, according to the project concept plan.
Staff requested a parking study to make sure the proposed 200 parking stalls would work for the school, as there isn’t a required number of parking stalls for schools in city code.
A traffic study, including the potential church on the site, is also needed to move forward, Anderson said.
“That is something we’ve gotten a lot of comments on,” Anderson said. “We just wanted to note that at this point the traffic study would not be required, but if this project does move to the next step that would be part of the requirements for their submittal.”
PACT wants to construct a football filed and track with stadium-style seating in the northwest corner of the property. There’s a neighborhood north of the area of the proposed athletic field.
According to city staff, the site plan needs to include information about the athletic complex’s public address and lighting systems. Part of that could include a noise study.
To allow PACT to build its second campus, the city needs to amend its Comprehensive Plan to guide the space as Public/Institutional, which allows schools. The Comprehensive Plan currently guides the area as low density residential.
Constructing the school in a residential area, rather than another type of zoned area, helps address safety concerns for the school and its students, said Justin Fincher, a representative of developer JB Vang Partners.
“This type of setting we find most appropriate for a school setting,” Fincher said.
Public charter schools are funded via bonds from the state, Fincher said.
This property is already tax exempt, because it’s owned by a church, so the area wouldn’t need to be converted to tax exempt for the school.
A crowd attended the public hearing Thursday, Feb. 24, at City Hall to express concern over the possibility of more traffic and noise from the school. Others with children attending the school shared their praise for the new location being in close proximity to the existing school.
Sarah Schmidt, a longtime Ramsey resident who has kids attending PACT, said she was in favor of the residential location.
“I don’t want the chance of my kids getting hit by semis, chemical issues, anything of the sort,” Schmidt said.
Ryan Heineman, a city council member and PACT alumnus, said his kids attend PACT. He’s in favor of the school building another campus in Ramsey for several reasons, including the school being a representation of Ramsey’s character and values.
The church has land it wants to sell, and PACT is interested in buying. Heineman said the school should be able to do so.
“They have just as much of a right to build there, through an equal agreement between two consenting parties, more than residents have to not see a school go up,” Heineman said.
Area resident Robert Buchanan has kids who go to PACT, and he said once his eldest daughter is of driving age, she will drive the rest of the kids to school.
“I believe it’s a good location, just because ... it’s close to the other school,” Buchanan said.
Neighboring resident Ron Lindenburg called the project “a square peg in a round hole.”
Another neighbor said he used to live near Fridley High School and Middle School, and he noticed traffic concerns while living there. The roads leading to those schools were wider and better constructed to serve the schools, he said.
“We still had traffic problems in those areas,” he said.
Now, he hears the noise and notices the increased traffic when Central Park is busy.
“On busy nights at the park, I can hear that noise pollution,” he said.
Staff also received numerous emails, many of which were against the project.
The Environmental Policy Board unanimously recommended the council deny the rezoning amendment Feb. 28.
The council will review the sketch plan, zoning amendment and Comprehensive Plan amendment March 8.
