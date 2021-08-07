The city of Ramsey approved a contract around $40,000 under estimate for some bonus pavement overlay projects July 27.
The City Council awarded the approximately $563,000 contract to North Valley, Inc., of Nowthen. The engineer’s estimate was about $607,000. With indirect costs like engineering, finance, administrative and legal costs, the project will total about $642,000.
These projects will improve 2.58 miles of road at Reilley Estates, Sunfish Gateway Business Park, Traprock Commons and the wildlife sanctuary.
The work was scheduled for next year but was moved up after this year’s projects came in under budget. The city budgeted $1.88 million for street projects this year, but bids came in around $1.3 million, so the city added bonus projects. The funding for the additional projects comes from the pavement management fund and the stormwater utility fund.
The following street segments will receive overlay treatment this year:
• Juniper Ridge Drive from 156th Lane to northern end of pavement.
• Salish Street from Juniper Ride Drive to cul de sac.
• Waco Street from southern end of pavement to Juniper Ridge Drive.
• Juniper Ridge Drive from the cul de sac to southern end of pavement.
• Yakima Street from the southwestern end of pavement to Juniper Ridge Drive.
• 157th Lane from Yakima Street to the cul de sac.
• Yakima Street from the southern end of pavement to the northern end of pavement.
• 140th Court from Sunfish Lake Boulevard to the cul de sac.
• 158th Avenue from Traprock Street to Variolite Street.
• Traprock Street from 155th Avenue to 158th Avenue, and from 158th Avenue to the northern end of pavement.
• 156th Lane from Iodine Street to the cul de sac and from TH 47 to Iodine Street.
• 157th Avenue from 156th Avenue to Krypton Street, and from Krypton Street to the cul de sac.
• Iodine Court from Iodine Street to the cul de sac.
• Iodine Street from 156th Lane to the southern end of pavement.
• Krypton Street from 157th Avenue to the northern end of pavement.
• 154th Avenue from Krypton Street to the eastern end of pavement.
• 155th Lane from Krypton Street to Iodine Street.
• 155th Lane from Krypton Street to the western end of pavement.
• Krypton Street from 155th Lane to the cul de sac.
• Krypton Street from Alpine Drive to 155th Lane.
