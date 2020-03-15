Federal HOME dollars have been recommended for two housing programs in Anoka County.
The Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority March 10 had a public hearing on staff recommendations for how a $587,642 federal allocation in HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds for 2020 will be spent.
No action was taken by the HRA following the public hearing because U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Department regulations require a 30-day comment period. The HRA will meet again April 14.
According to Renee Sande, county community development manager, HOME funds have the single objective of creating and maintaining decent affordable housing units through land acquisition, construction, rehabilitation and rental assistance.
Of the $587,642, county staff will use $58,764 for administration and recommended fully funding the two program applications in the amount of $164,000, leaving $364,878 unspent at this time, Sande said.
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity requested $140,000 to acquire and rehabilitate two housing sites in Anoka County, then sell them to income-qualified buyers.
The second application from the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities is for $24,000 to provide rental subsidies to low-income youth and families in the county who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
According to Sande, HUD requirements for HOME applications include a 25% match, a review to ensure the applicant has the money to move ahead with the project, market analysis, funding commitment and project completion within 24 months.
There are no projects right now in the pipeline for the unallocated $364,878, but the Housing and Redevelopment Authority has 24 months to spend the dollars, and there is flexibility built into the HOME program, Sande said.
HUD regulations require 15% of the unallocated funds be awarded to a project proposed by a Community Housing Development Organization, which is defined by HUD as a community-driven, nonprofit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.