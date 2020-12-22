Four years ago, Ham Lake resident Mel Aanerud attended the meeting of Minnesota’s Electoral College members in St. Paul and watched them cast their votes for president.
When Aanerud attended as an elector this year, the experience felt very different.
“It was far more informal four years ago, far more controlled this time,” he said during a virtual presentation to the League of Women Voters ABC the evening of Dec. 14. Earlier in the day he had cast one of Minnesota’s 10 electoral vote for President-elect Joe Biden.
The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with fears of possible protests over the contentious election, meant Minnesota’s electors were kept isolated and secure this year.
The entire Electoral College — the body that actually elects the president under the U.S. Constitution — doesn’t meet in a central location to vote together. Instead, electors from each state meet in their own states to cast their votes.
In Minnesota an old law requires electors to present themselves to the governor in St. Paul the day before the Electoral College votes in order to ensure they’re all present for the vote, Aanerud said.
“This year we had to report to a St. Paul hotel, and we’re not even supposed to tell you now which hotel it is, because they don’t want ... demonstrations at the hotel,” Aanerud said.
On Sunday morning, Dec. 13, the electors were given a room in the hotel and traveled as a group to the Capitol. They took secure vans and saw the State Patrol at nearly every corner. The electors accessed the Capitol through the state office building using the underground tunnels in order to avoid any potential demonstrators in front of the Capitol, according to Aanerud.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the electors presented themselves Secretary of State Steve Simon, who accepted their appearance on the governor’s behalf.
Then the electors remained sequestered in their hotel overnight until it was time to vote Dec. 14.
Aanerud said the electors were sequestered from 9:30 a.m. Dec. 13 until 2 p.m. Dec. 14.
“We were under guard going to and from the Capitol,” he said. “We couldn’t take a picture as a group like they did in 2016 because of COVID.”
When Aanerud asked a state trooper if anyone came out to demonstrate, the officer said around a dozen people had shown up.
Aanerud, who has studied the Electoral College and given multiple presentations on it, was selected as a Minnesota elector by the 6th Congressional District DFL. But there’s not a standard way electors are selected or even awarded to candidates — the states decide how to award electoral votes.
“The Constitution says nothing about how the state would allot their electoral votes,” Aanerud said.
As most people now know, the setup of the Electoral College means the loser of the national popular vote can still win the presidency. Five presidents have won election while losing the popular vote — John Quincy Adams, Rutherford B. Hayes, Benjamin Harrison, George W. Bush and Donald Trump.
Personally Aanerud believes the winner of the presidential race should be the popular vote winner, but he doesn’t foresee a Constitutional amendment eliminating the Electoral College in the near future.
Instead, he would support a system in which states passed laws to award their electors on a proportional basis — then the Republicans in California wouldn’t have their voices completely canceled out, and neither would the Democrats in Texas, Aanerud said.
Another alternative is an interstate compact in which states agree to award their electors to the winner of the national popular vote. The compact already exists but only kicks in when enough states sign to ensure a victory for the popular vote winner.
For now, most states will continue to award their electoral votes on a winner-takes-all basis, and Aanerud will continue educating others about the Electoral College’s unique role in the U.S. political system.
