Anoka County is at risk of being undercounted in the upcoming census by nearly 53,000 people and missing out on about $148 million a year in federal funding until 2030.
That number estimates how many people won’t self-report in the decennial census survey and is based on previous census and survey response rates.
Federal dollars aren’t all that’s at stake; Minnesota is projected to lose a seat in Congress as a result of the census, a risk that goes up if not all residents are counted.
Complete count committees all over the county and across the state are spreading information about the census to help prevent an undercount.
“This will be a really important census for Minnesota,” said Ben Hayle, communications manager for the city of Blaine.
To prepare for Census Day April 1, committees have been letting people know what’s at risk, how the census works and how and when to be counted.
Response rates decline
Anoka County overall has good census response rates, but cities like Columbia Heights and Fridley are believed to have been more severely undercounted in the past.
This year, Fridley is expected to be undercounted by 5,826 people, according to Alyssa Kruzel, Fridley’s community engagement specialist.
The federal government provides the state with $2,796 annually per person, which adds up quickly when nearly 6,000 people aren’t counted, she said.
Miscounting makes it hard to serve residents and provide resources, Kruzel said.
“If we don’t count people, or make the effort to count them, especially those who are more likely to be undercounted, we’re basically saying, ‘You don’t matter. You don’t exist. You’re invisible,’” Kruzel said.
Between 2000 and 2010 the census response rate in Coon Rapids dropped, said Matt Brown, the city’s economic development coordinator.
“We didn’t want that to happen again in 2020 and are hoping to even increase our self-response rate,” Brown said.
Historically undercounted groups include renters, college students, children under 5, immigrants, refugees, people of color and low-wealth communities, according to Andrew Virden, director of census operations and engagement at the Minnesota Department of Administration.
What’s at risk
For every person not counted in the census, about $28,000 in federal funding is lost per decade, according to Virden. That money goes toward transportation, schools, social services and other government funds.
If a household with a family of four fails to fill out the census, that’s $112,000 lost.
Census counts happen once a decade, so cities have a lot riding on getting an accurate count.
“We only get one chance every 10 years,” Columbia Heights Complete Count Committee chair Kt Jacobs said. “If we get it wrong, we’ve got to sit with wrong for 10 years, and that’s too long when it’s wrong.”
In 2010 Minnesota barely clung to its eighth seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The House has 435 seats, which are distributed by state population.
If Minnesota counted 8,740 fewer people than it did, the state of Missouri would’ve kept its ninth seat, and Minnesota would’ve dropped to seven, according to Virden.
Minnesota is again at risk of losing its eighth seat, so districts would grow by about 105,000 people, Virden said.
What’s being done
Anoka County committees are advocating for the upcoming census by sharing information received from the Census Bureau through communication channels such as social media, newsletters and community TV.
Alyssa Kruzel said the Fridley committee has been issuing updates in the bimonthly city newsletter and using social media.
“It’s all about whatever we can do to increase awareness and participation in the census here,” she said.
Matt Brown, city of Coon Rapids, said the city has been using similar communication methods, but he recognizes that might not reach the communities it needs to reach.
“We know those communication mechanisms, while they’re widely used, they tend to be reaching a lot of the households that would probably self-respond anyway,” he said.
Kt Jacobs, Columbia Heights, helped get an ordinance passed to grant census employees access into multiunit buildings, such as apartments and assisted living facilities.
A student’s perspective
College students are historically undercounted, according Christian Koch, the Student Senate president at Anoka Technical College.
A big part of Koch’s advocacy is informing students how census data will affect them.
Having an inaccurate count can affect scholarship and grant money, which many students use to fund their tuition.
“This will make or break their bank accounts,” he said.
Koch works with LeadMN, an organization for public two-year colleges, to talk to schools about the census.
Once a month the technical college hosts a census forum where students and staff can get questions answered by a demographer and Student Senate members.
The senate has been searching for nonpartisan ways to get students informed.
“We’re going to do our best to get people to hear about it,” Koch said.
How to fill out the census
In March households will receive mail about filling out the census by mail, online or by phone. Those who haven’t filled out the census by April 27 will have received five letters from the Census Bureau.
For the first time, U.S. residents can fill out the census online, by phone or through the traditional pen-and-paper route.
The Census Bureau encourages folks to go online to make the process simpler in hopes that more people will fill it out, Virden said.
“I’m not convinced they are (correct), however,” Virden said. “There’s a lot of reasons people might have to not fill out the form. I don’t know that convenience was the main one.”
He said asking to fill out the form online assumes residents are computer literate and have internet access.
Anoka County libraries will have online census resources available.
“They will actually be able to complete the census at the library, because it’s the first year the census will be online,” said Jill Wujcik, library associate at Mississippi Library in Fridley.
Libraries are safe spaces to get your questions answered regarding the census, she said.
If a household doesn’t fill out the questionnaire by May, census workers will follow up in person to get a response in late spring or summer.
What’s on the form
Last year there was debate about whether to include a citizenship question on the census form which, by the Census Bureau’s estimate, would discourage 6.5 million people nationwide from filling out the form.
The question was ultimately not included.
“What we don’t know is how many of those 6.5 million people didn’t get the memo that the question’s not on there,” Virden said.
Questions that are on the form include names, relationships to other occupants, age, ethnicity/race and whether you’re an owner or renter.
“The questions themselves are not that personal, and yet they are super important in order to get the count right,” Virden said.
All the information is protected and safe to give out, Virden said. All personal, individual information — address, names, phone numbers — will be kept confidential for 72 years. Group data, like the overall number of people in a city who identify as a specific ethnicity, is released to the public.
The form should be filled out by one person in each household.
Preview the questionnaire at tinyurl.com/wm2nt37.
This year, the form is available in 13 languages, according to the Census Bureau.
Additionally, the bureau is offering print and video language guides, as well as language glossaries in 59 non-English languages, including Braille, American Sign Language, Somali and Hmong.
How to aid in census efforts
Jake Griffiths, associate planner for the city of Andover, said there’s one major way the community can help complete count committees.
“The easiest way to help is just fill (the census) out,” Griffiths said.
For help with questions about the census, text “count” to 662020 or visit www.census.gov.
“Most people don’t know that it’s a Constitutional requirement,” Jacobs said of taking the census. “This is not an option.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.