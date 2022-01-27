Voters will have a chance to influence political parties at the grassroots level during precinct caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, but many DFL caucuses will run differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Caucuses are meetings run by Minnesota’s political parties, and they’re the first step in the process of endorsing candidates and setting party platforms, which outline parties’ goals and values.
“Caucuses are really the grassroots,” Karen Attia, vice chair of the Senate District 36 Republicans, said. “That is where the politics starts and where everyone has the opportunity as a citizen of the senate district to participate and help make those decisions about who’s going to run for office and get involved by supporting those people and our district and our beliefs.”
Jody Anderson, chair of the Senate District 35 DFL, said caucuses are important because they allow local residents to discuss what’s important to them and to influence the political process.
“When those issues kind of bubble up from the grassroots, they seem to take on a life of their own,” Anderson said.
Generally caucus-goers participate in three main activities: choosing volunteers to organize political activities in the precinct, discussing issues for the party to support, and choosing delegates who will endorse candidates at future conventions. This year Republicans will also participate in a non-binding “straw poll” to indicate which candidate they support to become the party’s nominee in the governor’s race.
Caucuses take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the surge of cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Minnesota’s Democratic party has given local organizers the option to host contactless caucuses. Most Anoka County DFL caucuses will be contactless.
Anderson said Senate District 35 is among those that have taken that option.
“When you’re at the normal caucuses, you’re in a room with people for quite a few hours,” Anderson said. “You’re sitting, and you’re voting and discussing issues. So that takes time. And that’s a good thing. That’s usually the best thing about caucuses. Unfortunately because of the pandemic … that raises a huge concern for a lot of people, especially with the new variant.”
Participants in contactless caucuses must fill out non-attendee forms, which can be emailed ahead of time or dropped off on caucus night. Each local unit hosting a contactless caucus will have an in-person drop box for forms that will be open 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 1, according to the Minnesota DFL. The forms allow caucus-goers to run to be delegates to future endorsing conventions and submit resolutions to the DFL’s action agenda and platform.
In contactless precincts, DFL caucus-goers won’t vote on delegates to move on to future conventions. The Minnesota DFL says that in most cases there are enough delegate slots available that anyone in a precinct who wishes to be a delegate can serve, but delegates will be chosen by lottery if necessary.
Anderson said the Senate District 35 DFL will host a virtual discussion via Zoom at a later date to allow residents to discuss resolutions.
To learn more about contactless caucuses and find the needed forms, visit dfl.org/caucus.
On the Republican side, Attia said people are welcome to wear masks if they feel more comfortable doing so, and she said the Senate District 36 venue has space to spread out if participants would like to do so.
Caucuses are open to anyone eligible to vote in November’s election, including minors who will turn 18 before Election Day. Caucus-goers should generally agree with the principles of the party of the caucus they attend.
Learn more about precinct caucuses in Minnesota at tinyurl.com/y665nuf7. To find your caucus location, use the Secretary of State’s Office tool at caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
