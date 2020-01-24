The Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline program is working with local companies to develop training programs that help employees develop the skills to succeed in their occupations.
Area employers gathered at the Rum River Library in Anoka Jan. 14 to discuss the program.
“We exist to be a source of support to employers,” program manager Annie Welch said. “We really want to help make sure employers have everything they need to help develop their workers while they are employed.”
The model pairs structured on-the-job training with related instruction, which is often provided through partnership with a community or technical college, program consultant Kathleen Gordon said.
“We have realized that by putting these two together it really leads to an engaged workforce,” Gordon said. “We have heard from our employers that it really leads to a powerful retention strategy as well.”
The program also functions as a recruitment tool now that word is spreading about its function, Gordon said.
Gordon called the program a win-win situation, because employees can be paid while learning skills in an industry while also earning a degree or an industry-recognized credential. In most cases the education is at no cost to the employee, though some programs have employees contribute, Welch said.
An employer usually enrolls existing employees in the dual-training program.
“The company sees that person as one worth investing and trying really hard to keep,” Welch said. “They then develop their dual-training program, bring in their current employees and then they advance them so they move into new occupations.”
Skills are developed based on occupations defined by each of the four industries the program serves, usually based on job titles found across companies. The industries Pipeline focuses on are advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services and information technology.
On the job training in Pipeline generally breaks down into five components: cohort-based, assignment-based and discussion-based training, mentorships and job shadowing.
Cohort-based training is teaching a group of workers all at one time. Assignment-based training is giving an employee a task to complete to learn how to perform the job, and discussion-based training is workers learning through sharing their experiences, Welch said.
The program uses three strategies to inform its process. The first is industry forums, where the program gathers guidance and feedback from employers. From those forums the program develops competency councils that determine what skills are necessary for each occupation available through Pipeline.
Finally the program meets one-on-one with employers during dual-training consultations to discuss the program with employers to determine if it will work for them.
While most of the program is based on occupations, the IT fields is moving away from occupations toward pathways, which are basically a collection of multiple occupations.
“We’re moving to pathways in IT because the occupations were changing so rapidly that we couldn’t keep up,” Gordon said.
New occupations are added when at least two employers say they need workers with skills that would fall under a specific occupational title, Welch said. The jobs must offer a livable wage ($15.40 is the statewide average), but the program may take local economic forces into account.
The occupation also must be in demand and offer a pathway for a long-term career and must feasibly function within the state-mandated framework of Pipeline, Welch said.
The program offers grants up to $150,000 per application with a cap of $6,000 per trainee. Each company can train up to 25 employees through the grant.
More information can be found at the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s website, dli.mn.gov/pipeline.
