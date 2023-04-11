Three of the five picnic pavilions in Anoka County’s Bunker Hills Regional Park will be demolished this year because of structural deficiencies.

Two of the pavilions won’t be open this season, but the third will have picnic tables set up on the concrete slab that will remain after the pavilion is razed, Anoka County Parks Director Jeff Perry said.

