The Oak Grove City Council has approved a 7.3% increase in the 2020 city property tax levy compared to 2019.
In a 3-2 vote Nov. 25 with mayor Dan Denno and Council Member John West dissenting, the council signed off on a levy totaling about $2.3 million, an increase of $159,739.
Before approving the levy, the council discussed $37,000 that had been cut from the budget, with some members raising concerns that the city could be heading toward a more significant tax increase in later years.
“We are going down a road where I, to speak for myself, feel that we’re going to have to at some point increase, and I don’t want to see a big jump in two, three years from now,” Council Member Paul Tradewell said.
Council Member Weston Rolf seconded Treadwell’s statement, saying he’d rather keep taxes at the same level, but doesn’t want to see important services, like roads and public safety, sacrificed.
Denno remained committed to the $37,000 in cuts the council had negotiated, but acknowledged concerns about future, sharp increases in taxes.
“The $37,000 is not going to make or break anything,” Denno said. “It’s not going to make a big deal one way or the other way. To me it’s a matter of principal. I fought hard, and I fought long to get this where it is, so that’s my bottom line.”
Oak Grove passed a balanced budget along with the levy. The city anticipates 2020 general fund revenue to be almost $3 million. Intergovernmental revenue is increasing by $62,153 to $357,153, according to city documents. That increase is, in part, driven by a $10,000 rise in municipal street maintenance aid and $46,000 in state fire aid.
Revenue from nonbusiness licenses and permits is expected to increase by $15,000 to $187,000, due to increased activity observed by city staff, according to council documents.
General fund expenditures should increase by 3.19% to almost $2.9 million, primarily driven by additional administrative staff, increased health insurance costs and rising public safety costs.
The largest piece of expenditures is public works at $580,722, but that’s a decrease of almost 6% from the 2019 public works expenditures.
The biggest increase in expenditures is the city clerk and administration. Those costs are expected to go up by $33,800, for a total of $286,448 in 2020. Approximately $12,300 of that is from adding an employee to the city health insurance plan.
Wages and benefits expenditures are increasing due to a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for all staff. Oak Groves health insurance rates are increasing by around 8%.
Salaries for fire management increased by $32,000 due to higher volumes of calls in 2019, as well as additional support for the training officer. Another $12,100 increase comes from worker’s comp insurance to reflect increases in 2019-2020 premiums related to fire management, according to council documents.
Public safety expenditures will increase in 2020. Expenses from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office will increase by 3.4%, or 21,265, according to city documents.
Resident Kevin Shepard raised concerns during the public hearing about the results and number of calls he has seen the Sheriff’s Office respond to in Oak Grove.
“We’ve increased the budget to the sheriff because their operating expenses have gone up, not because of the number of calls,” Denno said.
