The city of Nowthen is asking the Minnesota State Auditor’s Office for help cleaning up a slew of problems discovered by the city’s interim city administrator and staff.
In February interim administrator Frank Boyles reported to the City Council that a number of serious concerns had come to his attention, including a faulty federal filing, failure to close books properly for 2019 and 2020, pay increases without City Council authorization and a missed quarterly unemployment filing.
“I take no joy in preparing this report which identifies multiple serious examples of dereliction of responsibilities by the previous administrative city staff,” Boyles wrote in a memo to the council ahead of the Feb. 8 meeting.
The report listed 17 issues, some of which could result in penalties for the city, and more problems have since come to light, Boyles told ABC Newspapers.
The council voted unanimously Feb. 8 to ask the State Auditor’s Office if it could help resolve items on the list or refer the city to other agencies better suited to handle certain items. The council also wants to know what mechanisms it can put in place to help prevent similar issues in the future.
“This is not a punishing move,” Boyles told ABC Newspapers. “This is an intention to avoid these sorts of things in the future. ... The hope here is to get over this rough spot and move on in as positive a way as we possibly can, and I’m confident we will, working together.”
The City Council also unanimously approved extending its contract with Boyles through July 1 with the understanding that he will step down sooner if a permanent replacement is found.
Boyles told the council he hadn’t been able to make progress on the search for a replacement, because he first had to deal with some of the problems listed in the memo. Demonstrating that the city is making progress on those issues could be important to attracting a quality candidate for the position, especially when competing with other cities that are looking for new administrators, including neighboring Ramsey and St. Francis.
Boyles, who was the city manager of Prior Lake for 26 years, started as Nowthen’s interim administrator in November after all three employees in the city’s administrative department resigned, with at least two citing a “hostile” work environment allegedly created by the mayor and a council member.
According to Boyles’ memo, former City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Streich and Deputy Clerk Ellen Lendt are both seeking to collect unemployment benefits, claiming they are entitled to the benefits because they left due to a hostile environment. Hearings in the case wrapped up in late February, and the judge is expected to issue a decision this month.
