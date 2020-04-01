Two Anoka County-owned parking lots plus a service road will be reconstructed this year.
The Anoka County Board March 24 awarded a contract to Bituminous Roadways, Mendota Heights, in the amount of $160,150 for the 2020 pavement project.
Reconstruction will take place on the Rum River Human Service Center Cronin Building parking lot, where Stepping Stone Emergency Housing is located; Northtown Library north parking lot; and the Rum River campus service road between the administration and Cronin buildings.
The north parking lot at Northtown Library serves both the library administration building and the library itself and makes up about half the parking available, according to Andrew Dykstra, county facilities management and construction director.
Construction is anticipated to start in May and be completed in August, Dykstra said.
Work at the human service center campus will be paid for out of the county building fund, while the Northtown Library parking lot upgrade will be covered by the library building fund, he said.
The project is part of the county’s ongoing parking lot maintenance program, Dykstra said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.