A new case management system for the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office was approved by the Anoka County Board Dec. 17.
On the recommendation of its Information Technology Committee, the board awarded a contract to VertiQ Software, Morgan Hill, California, at total cost over five years of $241,832 plus an implementation change order of $5,890 and a storage fee change order of $7,466.
Year one of the contract will cost the county $92,982, which includes $58,900 for implementation, $33,600 for application hosting fees and $482 for image storage fees.
The current case management system, created in-house by the information technology department, is more than 16 years old. While it has done a good job, it is no longer viable for the ever-growing needs of the medical examiner’s office, according to Susan Vreeland, information technology director.
These include the ability to attach documents, images and X-rays to a case, because currently if a doctor needs to review a case, they must use multiple systems to review all pertinent information, which adds complexity to managing files, Vreeland said.
In addition, the medical examiner’s office continues to expand it services with new counties and jurisdictions coming on board for regular services, she said.
The County Board Dec. 6 approved contracts for the medical examiner’s office to provide services to Beltrami and Morrison counties, which are the 27th and 28th counties that are now under contract with the office.
Morrison County will pay $40,000 and Beltrami County from $70,000 to $80,000 for services for 2020.
Staff from the medical examiner’s office and county information technology and purchasing departments began working on the case management project two years ago, according to Vreeland.
The VertiQ software system is used by multiple agencies in Minnesota and staff are familiar with the product, which fulfills the requirements of the medical examiner’s office, Vreeland said.
It will “streamline” the case management process and “really makes sense,” she said.
The medical examiner’s office, which is located in Ramsey, is part of the county’s human services division.
