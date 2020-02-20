Aerial imaging photography that integrates into Anoka County’s GIS system through a software tool will take place this year.
The Anoka County Board Feb. 11 unanimously approved the photography flight by Pictometry International Corporation.
The action involved amending an original license agreement with Pictometry approved by the board in January 2017, which included a flight that year and a second in 2020. Previous flights under contract with Pictometry occurred in 2008, 2011 and 2014.
Pictometry provides a digital oblique imaging photography software tool that integrates with the county’s GIS system to produce high-resolution images of all parts of the county from multiple views, according to Jonell Sawyer, division manager of property records and taxation.
The images don’t just provide a downward view of a building but include different angles to give a full picture of a building’s footprint, including its height, Sawyer said.
Staff in many county departments and divisions use the software tool, including property records and taxation, public safety, parks, highway, GIS, elections and public health, but it is also made available to cities, school districts and watershed districts within the county, she said.
The cost of the project is about $178,000, which will be paid through the recorder’s compliance fund plus partial reimbursements from local jurisdictions using the product.
The recorder’s compliance fund derives its revenues from fees charged by the county to record documents, as per state law, Sawyer said.
Under the license agreement approved in 2017, the cost of that year’s flight was about $213,000, but through negotiations the 2020 flight cost is lower, she said.
This technology helps the county to be more efficient in its work, according to Commissioner Mandy Meisner, who chairs the property records and taxation committee.
