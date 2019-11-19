Anoka County revealed plans recently to improve the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Highway 47 by adding turn lanes.
During an open house Nov. 7 the public had a chance to look at the plans for the project and give feedback on any concerns or suggestions they have.
On Bunker Lake Boulevard the county will lengthen the right-hand turn lane for westbound traffic to prevent cars from backing up into the main through lane.
The county will remove pedestrian accommodations on the north side of the Bunker Lake Boulevard bridge over the Rum River to make room for the new turn lane.
“Right now we’re only using the south side, so we’re just going to obliterate the pedestrian accommodations on the north side and use that for the additional turn lane length,” County Engineer Joe MacPherson said. “It’s kind of a cost-savings idea, and we’re able to get it done quicker than if we had to actually reconstruct the bridge.”
Additional left turn lanes will be added to both directions on Highway 47. Each direction will have two left turn lanes to increase the number of cars that can pass through the traffic light during a cycle.
“Since Bunker is a four-lane roadway, it can receive two cars at the same time, so this will provide a little more capacity at that intersection,” MacPherson said.
It’s still early in the design phase to be certain on price, but MacPherson estimated the project to cost $3 million to $3.5 million.
Next the county will examine the feedback it received. Some suggestions may lead to tweaks in the design, and it will be presented again at another open house, MacPherson said.
This project is being pushed through ahead of significant Highway 10 work in Anoka. Bunker Lake Boulevard is a major east-west corridor in the county according to MacPherson.
“This is kind of a precursor to the Anoka Solution project that’s coming up on Highway 10, so we’re just trying to prepare our roadways because they’re going to feel the pain,” MacPherson said.
The final design is slated for spring or summer of 2020. Construction is expected to start spring 2021 and finish in the summer or fall of that year.
Additional information can be found at Anoka County’s website under the Highway Department’s current projects or by following this link: bit.Ly/2X8ARGK.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.