After six hours of debate on April 28, the Minnesota Senate voted along party lines to pass SF 73 and get marijuana a governor’s signature away from legalization. This comes after the Minnesota House voted on April 25 to approve HF 100, 71-59, the House’s version of the bill authored by Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids.
“It’s time,” Stephenson said during a press conference on April 24. “Minnesotans deserve the freedom and respect to make responsible decisions about cannabis themselves.”
The Senate approved SF 100 as the clock approached 4 p.m., with online viewership hitting 3,566 as the vote came through. Both bills, HF 100 and SF 73, will now head to a conference committee, where members of the House and Senate will work to combine the language of both bills into one agreeing version.
They will then present it to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for a signature, which he has signaled he will give. There are no set dates for a conference committee or delivery of the bill to Walz’s desk.
“Legalizing adult-use cannabis and expunging cannabis convictions is good for our economy and the right move for Minnesota,” Walz tweeted on April 28. “When the bill reaches my desk, I’ll be proud to sign it into law.”
Upon the signing of the bill, marijuana will be decriminalized in Minnesota, and private citizens will be able to grow up to eight plants at a time, with only four allowed to be mature. The Office of Cannabis Management will also be formed as a part of the bill passing. It will also expunge low-level drug offenses involving marijuana.
Stephenson told ABC Newspapers he expects dispensaries will take 12-18 months after the signing of the bill to open. He also shared what he expects the conference committee will pay attention to.
“What we’re going to be focused on as we bring these bills to a conclusion is making sure we have a system that works, where adults can make their own decisions but also protects public safety and public health,” Stephenson said.
Local businesses are already wondering how this new legal market will affect them. Jamie Croyle, owner of House of Oilworx in Anoka, was in attendance at the passing of both bills and spoke to ABC Newspapers about what the changes mean for Minnesota businesses. Croyle said that it will open up a new industry for local businesses, one that was previously restrained to medical prescriptions.
“I see this as a bridge to get to the other side, to get into adult cannabis use for small businesses,” Croyle said. “The landscape is going to change entirely. As a steward of this plant, I want to make sure every adult has access and make sure there is expungement (for prior low-level marijuana charges).”
Croyle also sees the passing of these bills as the next step in destigmatizing the cannabis plant, the process for which started in July 2022 when the Minnesota Legislature legalized edible THC products up to 5 milligrams per serving and 50 milligrams per package.
“(The THC law) allowed consumers to discover these products on a low level and find out what they can do for them,” Croyle said. “As a small business owner, I’ve really loved educating people. … Those who are comfortable now will be able to move forward at their own pace.”
Bills face criticism
Rep. Nolan West, R — Blaine, spoke during a Republican-held press conference on April 24 prior to the House vote. He describes himself as pro-cannabis, advocating for marijuana legalization, but he took issue with the way the current bill is set up.
“The only public safety benefit of legalization is elimination of the black market,” West said. “When we talk about public safety, it is important to leave your ideology at the door, because public safety is too important. And this bill is infected with a lot of far-left ideology. Eliminating the black market will require a low-cost product, but the anti-business ideology in this bill will make that much more difficult.”
West cited licensing restrictions and the lack vertical integration, meaning marijuana sellers could also grow and process their own product, as reasons for higher costs. Ultimately, he voted in favor of HF 100, saying Stephenson’s cooperation and lack of marijuana-caused deaths caused him to vote ‘yes.’
“... You cannot die from THC alone,” West said. “That doesn’t mean it’s a safe substance we should encourage. Just like alcohol, we shouldn’t say, ‘Everybody go out and get hammered.’ What we’re saying is that it shouldn’t be illegal anymore, and only 36% of Minnesotans disagree. That’s a sizable amount of Republicans that think prohibition should be over.”
Both Stephenson and West will be a part of the conference committee when it meets.
During the Senate floor session on April 28, Sen. Jim Abeler, R — Anoka, opposed the passing of the bill, saying that he would approve of the bill if the age for legally obtaining marijuana was higher than the current age of 21.
“This is not your parents’ marijuana,” Abeler said. “This is really powerful. This is really dangerous. … There's no end of evidence with the troubles of today’s marijuana and no rebuttal of the medical evidence that people, in fact, come to harm. … Synapses in the brain get fried, and that’s not meant to be a humorous pun. For a person who is 30 years old to have marijuana, I would vote for that. But for someone who’s 21? Those synapses don’t get (fully) formed until you’re 21.”
Abeler also shared concerns about fetal marijuana exposure and the efficacy of substance abuse prevention and treatment measures given in the bill.
Prevention and treatment were issues shared with his Republican colleagues, as an amendment to the bill authored by Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, increased treatment and rehabilitation funds from $4 million to $5.5 million. The amendment passed 65-1, with Cal Bahr, R- East Bethel, voting no.
Sen. Zach Duckworth, R — Lakeville, said the amendment showed signs that the bill was “not ready” to pass into law.
“I just want to point out to the body what amendments like this are telling us about the impact of passing this bill,” Duckworth said. “If we keep adding things to increase funding … for prevention, treatment and recovery, what does that tell us about the very bill that’s before this body? (Democrats are) continuing to counter every argument brought forward to justify this bill with amendments from the very party who wants to push this through.”
DFLers responded to Republican criticism by saying legalization will work to curb the illicit market and get monitored products into the hands of regular and future marijuana users. Sen. Erin Murphy, DFL — St. Paul, responded to Duckworth.
“When we regulate the use of cannabis by making it legal, the product will be safer, people will use it as they do now, and people who use it and need help with abuse will get that support,” Murphy said. “The Hoffman amendment means that more people will be able to get that support. It’s important to recognize that people are using it today. … If we want people to be safe, this is the path.”
Other amendments added include increased funding to phlebotomist and peace officer training concerning marijuana and its effects, as well as zoning laws to allow cities to determine the locations where marijuana can be sold and used. When asked during his April 25 press conference about local government control, Stephenson said the bills were written in such a way that cities are not able to opt out of the bill entirely.
“I would push back on (saying there is no local control),” Stephenson said. “I think there’s a lot of local control in this bill, there’s zoning, there’s the ability to have licenses, the ability to keep establishments away from schools and playgrounds. What we’re not going to have in this bill is an opt out. We don’t want whole cities, whole counties opting out of the cannabis bill, because if we allow that, it just gives space for the illicit market to grow and thrive.”
As for his constituents in Anoka County, Stephenson recalled to ABC Newspapers that marijuana legalization was a prominent ask for citizens as he went door-to-door campaigning, and he is ready to make good on those requests.
“What I heard when I was out talking to voters last fall is this is what they wanted,” Stephenson said. “They said our current laws do more harm than good and they’re ready for a change. I’m glad to be making the change that the citizens of (Coon Rapids and Anoka) told me they wanted.”
