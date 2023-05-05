After six hours of debate on April 28, the Minnesota Senate voted along party lines to pass SF 73 and get marijuana a governor’s signature away from legalization. This comes after the Minnesota House voted on April 25 to approve HF 100, 71-59, the House’s version of the bill authored by Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids.

“It’s time,” Stephenson said during a press conference on April 24. “Minnesotans deserve the freedom and respect to make responsible decisions about cannabis themselves.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.