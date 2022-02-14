In the seven-county metro area, a minimum wage employee would have to work 75 hours a week on average to rent a one-bedroom apartment.
The average salary needed to own a median-value home is $73,889, which equates to about $35.50 an hour — 3.5 times the minimum wage, according to the Metropolitan Interfaith Council on Affordable Housing.
Anoka County leaders and legislators discussed the importance of addressing homelessness and affordable housing in the area at a virtual breakfast Feb. 4.
The Anoka County chapter of Metropolitan Interfaith Council on Affordable Housing, better known as MICAH, hosted the meeting.
“Our mission is to ensure that everyone, without exception has a safe, decent, accessible and affordable home that is affordable for them and their income,” said Sue Watlov Phillips, MICAH’s executive director.
The organization’s board is made up of a mix of people with diverse backgrounds, and half of the board has experienced homelessness themselves, Watlov Phillips said.
In Anoka County, there are 29,000 households considered “cost burdened,” which means residents are paying more than 30% of their income toward housing, Watlov Phillips said.
“What people are doing when they pay more than 30% of their income for housing is they’re always trying to balance to have enough money for food, for utilities, for clothing, to take care of the different needs or an emergency that may come up,” Watlov Phillips said.
Anoka County Commissioner Mandy Meisner said she participated in the Jan. 26 point-in-time count, an initiative that aims to track the number of people experiencing homelessness at a given time.
“As a county commissioner, my personal and professional philosophy is I can be really well intended with setting policy, but if I don’t actually know the community that they serve, it’s not a good policy,” Meisner said.
Anoka County has $69 million worth of American Rescue Plan funds. The county also has funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Home Investment Partnership Program, Meisner said.
The home investment partnership provides the county with $2.4 million, which it has until 2030 to spend. The county is allocating an additional $2 million toward addressing housing problems, for a total of $4.4 million to address transitional housing, homelessness and renters’ assistance, she said.
Right now the county is in the community input stage.
Rep. Connie Bernardy said while Minnesota has a high rate of home ownership, it also has one of the largest ownership disparities between white people and people of color.
“Every Minnesotan deserves a safe place to call home,” Bernardy said. “... We need housing investment that will help us to close that gap.”
She said while the state Legislature has passed some initiatives to address the housing crisis, there is still more to be done.
Many Minnesotans’ number one expense is housing, Bernardy said.
“We have a golden opportunity this session to invest in solutions that create more housing options, which would in turn create more economic opportunities for families,” Bernardy said.
Kristina Hill, a pastor at Cross of Hope Church in Ramsey, said her church sees many requests for assistance with paying for food, housing and gas.
She shared a story of a man who was living in his truck in a cemetery.
“He chose this literal place of death as a place to park and live,” Hill said.
Volunteers tried to bring him resources so he could stay warm and have food to eat.
“Our efforts were woefully inadequate to help this person,” Hill said.
Eventually some neighbors called the police on the individual, and he was evicted from the property. There needs to be a way to address homeless individuals without calling the police, Hill said.
“We ask that rent policies change to make housing more accessible to people with poor credit histories, criminal backgrounds, substance abuse and mental health concerns,” Hill said. “Because having the basic necessities of life, including safe and reliable shelter, is a step towards a healthy and hopeful future for these individuals, and will ultimately lead to a healthier and happier community.”
She said church volunteers work to provide gift cards for food and gas, firewood for homeless encampments and other resources to help people experiencing homelessness.
“These efforts are very important, and they’re transformational, but they are not enough,” Hill said.
Kayla Flanagan, with Hope 4 Youth, explained her history with homelessness, and how Hope 4 Youth’s transitional housing program helped her get an apartment, where she lives now.
Hope 4 Youth provides access to housing, computers, case managers, laundry, job resources, food, showers and other necessities people without houses may need.
The organization assisted Flanagan with car repairs when she didn’t have the funds to cover it.
MICAH’S 2022 legislative priorities include working with families impacted by lead poisoning to pass the Lead Safe Homes bill, ensuring people who’ve experienced homelessness are involved in decision making regarding housing programs, and supporting livable incomes for everyone.
