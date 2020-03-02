Malfunctioning gates at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office in Andover, which are causing security issues, will be replaced.
The Anoka County Board Feb. 25 approved a contract with Barnum Companies, Inc., Forest Lake, to install new north and south gates for $247,670 plus $20,000 for contingencies.
Installation will take place in the spring once the frost is out of the ground, according to Andrew Dykstra, county facilities management and construction director.
The gates, which are highly used by all Sheriff’s Office personnel and emergency vehicles coming to and from the facility as well as other commercial and vendor traffic, are an integral part of the office and its security, Dykstra said.
The existing rolling gates were installed when the Sheriff’s Office was built in 2009, but there been long-term issues with the gates breaking down and not opening and closing properly. When the gates are down, they have to be left in the open position leaving the facility, and secure areas vulnerable, Dykstra said.
“These gates are not designed to deal with the extremes of a Minnesota climate,” he said.
That’s not the case with the replacement gates, which will be guillotine-style, opening and closing up and down, according to Dykstra.
The same kind were installed at the county highway department facility three years ago, and there have been no issues, Dykstra said.
The county received two responses to a request for proposals and chose Barnum as the lowest responsible bidder.
“This is a critical project and needs to get done,” said Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs the board’s Finance and Capital Improvements Committee.
According to Look, the county had to replace the original outside generator at the Sheriff’s Office last year because of problems associated with the weather.
“It is a case of being penny wise and pound foolish” when the Sheriff’s Office building was constructed, Commissioner Scott Schulte said.
Funding for the new gates will come from the county’s building fund, Dykstra said.
The County Board annually earmarks $1.9 million from the property tax levy to the building fund to pay cash for projects such as this instead of going into the bond market and incurring debt, according to Look.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.