Joe MacPherson has received another promotion from the Anoka County Board.
Three weeks after the board named MacPherson county highway engineer for a four-year term after the retirement of Doug Fischer in early October, MacPherson was appointed division manager for transportation Nov. 12.
As division manager, MacPherson will be in charge of not only the highway department but also the county surveyor, GIS (Geographic Information System), transit and fleet services areas.
The employment agreement with MacPherson was approved on a 5-1 vote with Commissioner Mandy Meisner abstaining. She had voted against MacPherson’s appointment as county engineer Oct. 22.
Commissioner Robyn West, who moved approval of the agreement, said MacPherson is very qualified for the job and the county benefits by mentoring employees to keep them rather than have them choose to go elsewhere.
But Meisner said she would abstain because, while MacPherson’s work for the county has been “impeccable” and she has every confidence that he will do a good job, she believes the county should post the job externally and conduct interviews before filling the position with the most qualified candidate.
That concern was why she voted against MacPherson for the county engineer appointment, she said.
But Commissioner Matt Look said Anoka County is the fourth fastest-growing county in the state and one reason is its transportation system, so to maintain economic growth, “we don’t want to change course in midstream.”
“We have top talent here to continue the direction we are on,” he said.
His highest priority is to promote from within if possible, because that person knows the culture of Anoka County, Look said.
According to Commissioner Mike Gamache, there is a system in place for posting jobs and interviewing candidates where appropriate, but in this case, he supported MacPherson. “Joe does a great job,” Gamache said.
Business 101 teaches the importance of succession planning, and that is true in this case, Commissioner Julie Braastad said.
Commissioner Scott Schulte, county board chair, agreed. “In this case, a fabulous job has been done in succession planning,” he said.
In his role as president of the Association of Minnesota Counties, Schulte said he has visited all the counties in the state, talking to county commissioners and engineers and MacPherson is considered “one of the experts” among his peers.
MacPherson thanked the board for putting their trust in him. “It is an honor, and I do not take this position lightly,” he said. “I am looking forward to the challenge.”
Born in New Hope, MacPherson’s parents moved to Ramsey when he was 4 years old, and he graduated from Anoka High School, then earned a civil engineering degree from North Dakota State University.
MacPherson’s first full-time job was at the Anoka engineering firm of Hakanson Anderson, where he had worked during the summers while he was at college.
In 2010, MacPherson moved on to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) as an engineer supporting outstate counties and cities with projects receiving federal and state dollars. In 2012 he was named assistant county engineer in Benton County before coming to Anoka County to fill a vacant assistant county engineer position in October 2016.
