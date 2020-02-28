Although there was no presidential preference poll at precinct caucuses in Minnesota this year, the state’s political parties did host the events to choose delegates and conduct party business.
The turnout in was much lower than in 2016, but dedicated caucus-goers did show up at caucus locations in Anoka County Tuesday, Feb. 25. ABC Newspapers reporters went to two locations to report on the proceedings.
DFL
Sixteen people from three Coon Rapids precincts attended the DFL caucus at Coon Rapids High School.
That’s four people each from Ward 1, Precinct 2; and Ward 2, Precinct 1; and an additional eight people from Ward 1, Precinct 1.
Caucus-goers talked about renewable energy, getting rid of the electoral college and giving prisoners the right to vote, among other topics they’d like to see the Democrat-Farmer-Labor advocate.
Congressional candidate for District 35B Jason Ruffalo visited each of the rooms to talk about his campaign against incumbent Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover.
Among the principles he’s running on are climate action and women’s reproductive heath care.
“Climate has gotten so bad, conservatives are waking up,” Ruffalo said.
He told the precincts Scott does not support women’s reproductive health.
“She’s not pro-life, she’s pro-birth,” Ruffalo said.
The attending members of Ward 2, Precinct 1 read and passed several resolutions.
They wanted the DFL to advocate for a conversion therapy ban in the state of Minnesota. Conversion therapy is a controversial practice that seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Nineteen U.S. states ban conversion therapy for minors. A number of cities, including Minneapolis, and counties across the country have done so as well.
The ban was voted on in state Legislature last year and passed in the House before failing in the Senate.
The caucus resolution passed unanimously.
The precinct also talked about funding school lunches, snacks and other meals for students to avoid “lunch shaming.”
Students whose lunch accounts are low often have to eat less food or different food than their peers, attendees reasoned. Ultimately, the precinct decided if kids are hungry, they’re unable to learn, so meals should be funded. The resolution passed unanimously.
In Ward 1, Precinct 1, a resolution passed to get rid of the Electoral College and, instead, favor the popular vote to elect candidates.
Five U.S. presidents have lost the popular vote but won the presidency due to the Electoral College. Most recently, those presidents were Donald Trump in 2016 and George W. Bush in 2000. The previous three were in the 19th century.
Members argued presidents should not be in office if a majority of voters did not elect them. The resolution, and several others, passed.
In Ward 1, Precinct 2, voters discussed giving people in jail the right to vote.
They argued prisoners are still citizens, so elections still affect them. Not giving prisoners the right to vote is an example of taxation without representation, they agreed.
The resolution passed unanimously.
Additionally, the precinct discussed adapting Minnesota to 50% renewable energy by 2050.
While some argued that was too far out, it was ultimately decided that it was a safe goal that would give plenty of time to make the transition.
The resolution was passed unanimously.
Republicans
The Republican caucus for most of Coon Rapids’ northern edge was small this year, but attendees still had plenty to debate.
About 20 people showed up to talk shop and vote on issues for the party platform during the Republican Party Caucus Feb. 25 at Coon Rapids Middle School.
Attendees from Precincts 1 and 2 of Ward 1and Precinct 1 of Ward 2 in Coon Rapids all gathered in a single classroom.
As they filed into their locations, Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, greeted voters in the halls to discuss the caucus and issues that concerned them.
SD 35 Deputy Chair Nancy Powell said turnout at the caucus was low this year, likely due to the primary.
“I think it’s confusing to people, and they’re like, ‘I’m just going to go primary, why would I want to do something else?’” Powell said.
Scott concurred that the presidential primary was probably a cause of the lower turnout, but there also is not a real challenger to President Donald Trump’s reelection bid from within the party, Scott said.
“It’s disappointing that more people aren’t here, but I’m happy for the people who are,” Scott said.
Voters sat in a few rows of desks as they listened to Powell convene the meeting and explain what each position did.
Precinct chairs were elected, after some convincing, and delegates assigned before the group listened to letters from elected officials who couldn’t make it and discussed two resolutions brought forward.
Resolutions brought forward during a caucus can be voted on to move forward to later party conventions. Party committees may sort through precinct-level resolutions to bring to a convention. If a resolution is popular enough it could be added to the state party’s platform.
The first resolution submitted was against the legalization of commercial for-profit surrogacy. The resolution argued that the practice treats unborn children as commodities and preys on disadvantaged women.
Former Rep. Kathy Tingelstad was one attendee who pushed back against the resolution, because Minnesota currently has no laws regarding surrogacy, she said.
Instead it would be better to create parameters around the process including requirements for retaining lawyers for all involved parties, Tingelstad said.
The resolution ultimately failed, getting only about six votes in favor.
A second resolution was against the legalization of assisted suicide in Minnesota. The resolution argued that public policy should improve health care, not hurry death, and claimed assisted suicide targeted marginalized people.
Attendees raised concerns over patients being coerced into consenting to assisted suicide because they considered themselves burdens. Voters approved that resolution, forwarding it in hopes of seeing it added to the Republican Party platform.
