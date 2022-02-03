With Minnesota’s legislative session underway, local lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that discussions about the state’s projected budget surplus, public safety and infrastructure will take up much of their time. Getting them to agree on how to address those issues will prove more difficult.
The legislative session began Monday, Jan. 31, and even though it’s not a budget-setting year, the $7.7 billion surplus projected by the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget in December has sparked a lot of discussion about spending. The state also has about $1.1 billion left in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to allocate.
Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, joked that the more money the Legislature has to spend, the harder it is to agree, but he thinks lawmakers will find common ground on the federal relief funds. When it comes to the budget surplus itself, he’s not sure much will happen this year without the pressure of needing to pass a budget — and considering that election-year politics will be in play.
“I don’t know how we come to terms on that [$7.7 billion], to spend very much of it,” he said. “It may well be so hard to compromise that it just gets left there.”
He believes one of the session’s top priorities should be funds to address the staffing crisis in nursing homes and group homes, which are struggling to attract and retain workers, and he said there’s bipartisan support for that goal.
“People agree we should look after Grandma,” Abeler said.
As chair of the Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee, he said he’s looking at steps such as retention bonuses, hiring incentives and funding for additional training to support long-term care facilities.
There may also be a bipartisan appetite to use some of the surplus to replay the unemployment insurance trust debt. That’s about $1.1 billion the state borrowed from the federal government to keep the unemployment insurance program afloat during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, said the state should use some of the surplus to make sure mom-and-pop businesses aren’t hit hard by increased unemployment insurance taxes.
Assistant Senate Majority Leader Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, agrees repaying the debt should be a priority.
“If we don’t repay it quickly, small businesses will be hit with a big tax increase to close the gap,” he said in an email. “We can’t let that happen.”
Leaders in the House are also signaling support for using surplus to repay at least part of the debt.
Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said in an email that House Democrats are “willing to work with the business community to address Minnesota’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit.”
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said in an email that the state can prevent a significant tax increase on businesses by using the surplus to refill the unemployment insurance trust fund.
Legislators from both parties are also talking about using the surplus for tax relief, and DFL Gov. Tim Walz has proposed sending out one-time rebates, or “Walz checks,” to most tax filers ($175 for single taxpayers and $350 for married filers). But ironing out the details of a plan that can earn broad support may prove difficult.
“House DFLers support tax cuts for workers and families struggling to make ends meet, but will critically examine Republican proposals for tax giveaways to large corporations and the wealthy — many of whom are doing better than ever,” Hortman said.
Daudt called tax relief “priority number one” for the surplus and said he specifically wants to eliminate the state tax on Social Security income.
Getting rid of the tax on Social Security has at least some bipartisan support; Sens. Chamberlain and Hoffman, as well as Sen. Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids, all mentioned support for that goal, as did multiple House members who represent Anoka County.
Chamberlain and Newton said they want to see permanent tax cuts for low-income and middle-class wage earners, and Hoffman said there’s room for conversations about tax breaks.
There will also be debate over many spending options for the surplus, including support for schools and a push from House Democrats for a state program to provide paid family and medical leave for all Minnesotans.
Public safety
Amid concerns over violent crime in the Twin Cities and discussions about police reform, legislators on both sides of the aisle are thinking about public safety.
“Public safety is the issue I hear about most often by far,” Sen. Chamberlain said. “I expect it to be the number one subject of the session.”
He said criminals are “emboldened by a lack of police support and anti-police rhetoric” and by prosecutors who “let them off with a slap on the wrist.”
“We will work to support law enforcement and rein in prosecutors who ignore the law and let criminals back on the street,” Chamberlain said.
Democrats also say they want to improve public safety.
Speaker Hortman said House DFL members will “continue pursuing proven public safety strategies, including highly-skilled police officers who are trusted by the communities they serve.”
“We are also focused on investing in community crime prevention services,” she continued. “More funding for community-led responses that attack the root of the problem can prevent crime from happening in the first place.”
Infrastructure
Traditionally during non-budget years the Legislature considers a bonding bill that authorizes borrowing to fund infrastructure projects statewide.
Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, hopes the Legislature can agree to an “ambitious” infrastructure bill, such as Gov. Walz’s proposed $2.7 billion bonding bill. She said in an email that “now is the time to leverage federal dollars and the low interest rates.”
Whatever the final size of the bill, area legislators will push for a variety of local projects to be included this year.
Sens. Abeler, Hoffman and Newton all said they’re pushing to get funds for a third lane on Highway 10 between Hanson and Round Lake boulevards.
Improvements to Highway 65 continue to be a priority for local legislators as well.
Kunesh is asking for money for a bridge over the rail yard in Fridley in order to ease access to businesses and schools from East River Road.
Hoffman is trying to secure funds for a new Center for Innovation and the Arts at North Hennepin Community College, which would replace the existing Fine Arts Center and serve as a regional amenity.
Newton is seeking money for upgrading facilities at the National Sports Center as well as funds to help Coon Rapids replace its Fire Station 3.
Political grandstanding
It’s an election year, and with that inevitably comes political posturing, so voters may hear a lot of talk about some hot-button issues that ultimately go nowhere.
“There will be the usual grandstanding on issues like abortion, gun rights and marijuana, all of which will go nowhere,” Sen. Newton predicted.
