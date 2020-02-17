Approximately two dozen local, county and state legislators gathered at the Green Haven Golf Course the morning of Feb. 7 to discuss priorities for Highway 10 during the upcoming legislative session.
During the discussion lawmakers agreed to ask for about $47 million in the 2020 bonding bill for the planning development of the project. They also hope to get up to $64 million from local road improvement bonds from the state.
“This is a coalition that has never really happened before in our communities,” Anoka County Commissioner Matt Look said.
The coalition includes Andover, Anoka, Coon Rapids and Ramsey and extends as far as Sherburne County, according to Look.
Part of the reason lawmakers decided on $47 million was that the Minnesota Management and Budget Office requires a project to be fully funded before it releases general obligation bonds. By limiting the scope of the request, lawmakers plan to get funding for a piece of the project that can move forward.
Anoka and Coon Rapids
In Anoka the Higheway 10 project includes replacing the bridge over the Rum River and raising it to address flooding concerns, according to MnDOT documents. The project also aims to improve the intersection with Ferry Street. Construction for that portion is slated for 2022.
Changes to intersections at Thurston and Fairoak avenues are expected in 2022 and 2023. The project will elevate Highway 10 over the two roads, converting the highway to a freeway to alleviate congestion. The Main Street interchange also will be reconstructed with roundabouts, according to the project website.
Fair Oaks and Thurston avenues are about 60% of the way through the planning stage and are on track for 2022 construction. Currently the staging is being developed for the project, and right of way is being purchased.
A related bill to reduce congestion on Highway 10 is asking for $25 million to add a third lane between Hanson Boulevard and Round Lake Boulevard. The money would go to preliminary design steps, right of way acquisition and construction.
“You can see that there’s bipartisan support for those projects and great community buy in, so we’re going to get some good results for Anoka County this year,” Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids said.
Ramsey Gateway
The estimated total investment needed, in 2025 dollars, for the Ramsey Gateway Project, which includes Ramsey and Sunfish Lake boulevards, is approximately $138 million, according to county documents. Ramsey Boulevard is estimated to cost $66 million, and Sunfish Lake is estimated at $72 million.
The Ramsey Gateway Project includes changes where Highway 10 intersects with Ramsey Boulevard Northwest and Sunfish Lake Boulevard Northwest. The improvements include removing stoplights at the intersections and railroad grade separation, according to the Ramsey Gateway website.
So far $3.5 million has been secured for the road projects in Ramsey. Included is $2 million from the Local Road Improvement Program secured in 2018, which is intended for right of way and grade separation at Ramsey Boulevard. The remainder was secured in the 2017 Hanson Boulevard railroad grade separation bonding bill for projects throughout Anoka County, according to county documents.
Approximately $171 million is potentially available through various unsecured funding sources. The project could get additional funds from the state’s Local Road Improvement Program, Anoka County, the Metropolitan Council and more.
Look said he was concerned about a north-south corridor because Highway 47 is passable right now but still presents a problem for motorists.
“I hope that we can try and account for the congestion that is going to occur, because people are going to be going crazy,” Look said. “There’s going to be risks taken like we’ve never seen as people are trying to get through and get to work.”
Engineer Melissa Barnes with the Minnesota Department of Transportation said MnDOT will be looking at forecasts to prevent the traffic system from being overwhelmed. Improvements to the Ferry Street intersection would help alleviate some of that congestion, according to Barnes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.