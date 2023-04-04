Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise, and the Minnesota legislature has passed a law looking to stem the tide. Signed on March 16 and going into effect on Aug. 1, the new law will add penalties and increased documentation when it comes to the illegal possession and sale of catalytic converters and scrap market. Senator Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, voted yes on the bill and voiced his support further in a legislative update.
“Catalytic converter thefts have seen a stark increase in the past years, with law enforcement often unable to track these thefts or trace back the converters,” Stephenson said. We have seen Minnesotans and auto dealerships struggle with this rise, and that’s why I’ve fought to strengthen protections against these crimes.”
The new law, filed as HF 30, adds language that requires a “purchase or acquisition record” for every catalytic converter sold to scrap metal dealers.
This includes a date, time, location, the license plate of the person selling the scrap, the employee completing the transaction and a vehicle identification number of the vehicle the scrap came from.
Tiered criminal penalties were also added for repeat offenders, with felony charges beginning at three or more possessions of illegally obtained catalytic converters. Offenders will also be made to pay restitution to any identifiable victims, including costs and expenses of replacing the converter.
These new laws will only affect crimes that take place after the Aug. 1 effective date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.