The Minnesota Legislature has been back in session since Jan. 5 for the first year of the new biennium. The first year in a biennium is a budget year, where legislators perform the major financial planning for the state. But that doesn’t prevent legislators from submitting policy-focused bills as well.
The bills below have local lawmakers listed as the chief author as of Jan 22. These bills are not laws, and many likely won’t become law. The full text can be found by searching for the House or Senate file number at the Office of the Revisor of Statutes’ website: tinyurl.com/y39r465e.
As of Jan. 22 Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton; and Reps. Cal Bahr, R-East Bethel; Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park; Donald Raleigh, R-Blaine; and Nolan West, R-Blaine; were not listed as the chief authors of any bills this session.
Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka)
SR 13: A resolution resolving that senators agree to act as peacemakers, focusing on what unites Minnesotans.
SF 15: Would eliminate certain parental contribution fees for children with disabilities.
SF 17: Would appropriate all money received by the state from the Jensen v. Minnesota Department of Human Services court case to the commissioner of human services for reforming the disability services system.
SF 80: Would appropriate $30 million in bonding to add a third lane in each direction to Highway 10 between the intersections with Hanson Boulevard and Round Lake Boulevard.
SF 98: Would exempt the materials, supplies and equipment used in the construction of a public works facility in the city of Ramsey from excise and sales tax.
SF 99: Would modify the definition of farm winery by removing the requirement they be operated by the owner of a Minnesota farm.
SF 189: Would establish the Minnesota inclusion initiative grant program to aid self-advocacy groups of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The bill would appropriate $150,000 in 2022 and 2023 for these grants.
SF 191: A resolution calling for the end of the cold genocide and forced organ harvesting from Falun Gong practitioners in China.
SF 2 : Would require medical assistance to cover the remote monitoring of a patient’s vital signs or biometric data.
SF 212: Would establish “Choose Life” special license plates.
SF 213: Would prohibit boards and licensing agencies from imposing additional penalties for businesses that violated certain executive orders.
SF 214: Would prohibit the use of vehicles equipped with automated driving systems unless the system is disabled and the vehicle is driven by a person.
SF 297: Would establish the Human Services Background Study Disqualification Review Task Force. The task force would examine background studies and evaluate their effectiveness and weaknesses.
Sen. Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake)
SF 6: Would allow legislators to terminate any specific order or rule issued by a governor directing a specific response to a peacetime emergency lasting more than 30 days.
SF 90: Would establish the Minnesota Health Policy Commission. The commission’s duties would include monitoring Minnesota’s commercial and public health care to improve health and experience and lower costs.
SF 146: Would modify the evaluation process for mandated health benefit proposals.
SF 180: Would modify open meeting law to require public comments at all open meetings including those conducted by electronic means.
SF 193: Would establish a psychology interjurisdictional compact, which would allow telepsychology practices across state lines.
Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes)
SF 1 : Would allow retailers to keep 1/4 of 1% of the state sales and use taxes they collects on behalf of the state to cover the cost of collecting and administering the tax. Retailers would be allowed to keep no more than $250 in a reporting period.
SF 115: Would authorize cities, counties and townships to investigate the criminal history background of any applicant for employment or licensure by conducting a state and national criminal history check.
SF 116: Would provide guidance to courts on sentencing veterans for criminal offenses related to a service-related disorder or condition. Qualifying defendants could be sentenced to probation and have charges dismissed upon its successful completion.
SF 242: Would limit the amount of school district referendum equalization levies, starting in 2023, and would appropriate an unspecified amount of money for additional general education aid.
SF 243: Would require cities in the metro with a population of at least 100,000 to use their state aid funds to hire more peace officers until either (1) they have at least three officers per 1,000 population or (2) they dedicate a required percentage of their state aid to hiring more officers. The required percentage would start at 10% of state aid received in 2022 and would go up to 70% of aid by 2028.
SF 244: Would appropriate $1 million a year in 2022-2023 for grants to licensed teachers to complete the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) program. The base for fiscal year 2024 and later would be $1 million.
SF 260: Would allow a tax credit for donations to fund K-12 scholarships. The maximum credit would be $10,500 for an individual for a donation of $15,000, and $105,000 for corporate filers for a donation of $150,000.
Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin)
SF 16: Would instruct the commissioner of human services to update the 2007 legislative report on runaway and homeless youth.
SF 79: Would require parental notice and permit parental participation in hearings determining maltreatment of a child in regards to human services licensing.
Sen. Jerry Newton (DFL-Coon Rapids)
SF 78: Would establish a Silver Alert system to help identify, find and recover missing persons who are senior citizens with dementia, traumatic brain injury or other cognitive impairments.
Rep. Connie Bernardy (DFL-New Brighton)
HF 112: Would implement stricter requirements for owners of manufactured home parks to give notice to residents of intent to sell a park. It would require the owner to disclose the price, terms and conditions of the offer and provide residents the opportunity to submit an offer. It would also require the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency to distribute the notice to nonprofits that have requested such notices and post the notice online. A buyer purchasing a park under this section would be required to maintain the property for a period of at least 50 years as a manufactured home park or as dwellings affordable for low-income households.
Rep. Kurt Daudt (R-Crown)
HC 1: A House Concurrent resolution to end Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency powers. The motion failed 63-69 Jan. 11.
Rep. John Heinrich (R-Anoka)
HF 216: Would exempt the materials, supplies and equipment purchased for a Ramsey public works facility exempt from sales and excise tax.
Rep. Erin Koegel (DFL-Spring Lake Park)
HF 60: Would require parental notice of and allow parental participation in maltreatment determination reconsideration and human services licensing sanction appeal hearings.
HF 206: Would allow online driver education programs with requirements for verifying the identity of the student and incorporating accountability features.
Rep. Sandra Feist (DFL-New Brighton)
HF 321: Would require the timely processing of visa certification documents by state and local law enforcement entities.
Rep. Peggy Scott (R-Andover)
HF 62: Would modify the definition of a farm winery by removing requirements that they are operated by the owner of a Minnesota farm.
Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids)
HF 10: A bill entitled the “Clean Energy First Act” that would modify statutes governing the Public Utilities Commission’s power approval procedures. The modifications would increase the commission’s preference for renewable energy and make preferences for local construction workers and jobs.
HF 144: Would appropriate $25 million in bonding to Anoka County in order to build a third travel lane in either direction on Highway 10 between the intersections with Hanson Boulevard and Round Lake Boulevard.
HF 160: Would appropriate $2.25 million to Coon Rapids for the construction of a trail and pedestrian bridge over Coon Rapids Boulevard for the Coon Creek Regional Trail. The bridge would be located northwest of the intersection of Avocet Street and Coon Rapids Boulevard. The money would only become available once $1 million has been committed from sources other than the state.
HF 164: Would establish the “Energy Conservation and Optimization Act of 2021.” It would modify laws regarding innovations in clean technologies and energy conservation for public utilities.
HF 166: Would prohibit political candidates from accepting contributions from foreign-owned or influenced corporations.
HF 167: A bill modifying presentencing investigation requirements. It would remove requirements for presentencing investigations for felony convictions, unless the investigation is requested.
HF 189: Would require facilities that provide supervised parenting time to make a video recording of the parenting time and retain it for one year.
HF 239: A bill titled the “Natural Gas Innovation Act.” The bill would establish a program to encourage natural gas utilities to develop innovative resources for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
