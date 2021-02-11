The Minnesota Legislature has been back in session since Jan. 5 for the first year of the new biennium.
The bills below were introduced between Jan. 23 and Feb. 2 and have local lawmakers listed as the chief author. Some local representatives are not listed because they weren’t listed as chief author of any new bills in this time frame.
These bills are not laws, and many likely won’t become law. The full text can be found by searching for the House or Senate file number at the Office of the Revisor of Statutes’ website: tinyurl.com/y39r465e.
Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka)
SF378: Would appropriate $35,000 from the arts and cultural heritage fund for a grant to the Minnesota State Band.
SF383: Would appropriate $1 million in the 2022 fiscal year to the Housing Finance Agency for a competitive grant program. The grants would support nonprofits developing pilot programs for integrated community-based housing.
SF425: Would establish licensing requirements and criminal penalties for behavior analysts.
SF446: Would strengthen the Increase Teachers of Color Act and seek to increase the percentages of teachers of color and American Indian teachers in Minnesota.
SF460: Would require the destruction of old data for medical assistance welfare.
SF486: Would bar sending data containing patient identifying details to foreign locations.
SF487: Would modify health plan regulations to require guaranteed issue for individual health plans with a premium rate that does not take into account the claims experience of the individual.
SF498: Would exempt paddleboards from watercraft licensure requirements.
SF544: Would modify the Revenue Recapture Act to remove private nonprofit hospitals that lease their building from local government from the claimant agency definition.
SF545: Would expand the definition of prescription drugs in anti-kickback laws to include injections and other parenteral methods.
Sen. Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake)
SF429: Would modify presidential elections requiring each major political party nominate at-large and congressional district presidential electors.
SF481: Would modify requirements for substance use disorder and mental health treatment provided via telemedicine.
SF512: Would provide immunity from liability for health care facilities during a peacetime public health emergency for care impacted by the emergency.
Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes)
SF 351: Would provide up to $450 per student in distance learning aid for families eligible for free and reduced-price lunch who participate in distance learning due to COVID-19. The aid would only be for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
SF 366: Would make funds raised by certain elementary or secondary student groups tax exempt, as long as certain conditions are met, including that the revenue raised by a particular extracurricular activity is spent only on that activity.
SF 438: Would suspend review and revision of state academic standards until Jun 2022. It would require a report to the Legislature by January 2022 with a recommendation about whether to modify the 10-year cycle for reviewing and revising standards.
Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin)
SF384: Would appropriate $25 million in bonding for the addition of a third travel lane in both directions on Highway 10 between the intersections of Hanson Boulevard and Round Lake Boulevard.
SF385: Would appropriate $2.25 million in bonding to the Metropolitan Council for a grant to build a pedestrian bridge for the Coon Creek Regional Trail over Coon Rapids Boulevard.
SF387: Would require facilities providing supervised parenting time to create a video of the visitation and retain it for one year.
SF456: Would repeal requirements that the local county board make recommendations on all new chemical dependency treatment or rehabilitation facilities.
Sen. Jerry Newton (DFL-Coon Rapids)
SF 382: Would require the state-run community services location known as MSOCS Coon Rapids Ilex to close.
Rep. Cal Bahr (R-31B)
HF554: Would repeal state licensing of barbers and cosmetologists and instead provide licensure authorization to local governments.
Rep. Kurt Daudt (R-Crown)
HF210: Would allow towns and cities to accept applications for a permit to carry firearms via the mail or by electronic submission during a peacetime public health emergency.
HF301: Would prohibit local government from disarming a peace officer who is in good standing and not currently subject to disciplinary action.
HF302: Would increase physically assaulting a peace officer from a gross misdemeanor to a felony. The bill also would make it a misdemeanor to knowingly make personal information publicly available if making that information public poses an imminent and serious threat to the officer.
HF303: Would increase penalties for interfering with certain traffic. Interfering with traffic within the boundary of an airport property would be increased to a gross misdemeanor. The bill also would increase the penalties for behavior that distracts a driver operating a transit vehicle, restricts passenger access to the vehicle or endangers passengers to a fine of up to $3,000 and up to a year in jail.
HF304: Would repeal gross revenue taxes on hospitals and health care providers.
HF305: Would slightly modify the language of an appropriation of $2 million for the Zimmerman interchange project in Sherburne County.
HF324: Would modify regulations of firework sales and set aside taxes generated from the sale of fireworks to the volunteer fire assistance and fire safety grant accounts.
Rep. Sandra Feist (DFL-New Brighton)
HF 341: Would restrict the use and dissemination of student data by school technology providers and provide for students to opt out of programs or activities that allow a technology provider to access student data. It would also prohibit schools from electronically monitoring or accessing school-issued devices except in specific circumstances.
HF 478: Would provide guidance to courts on sentencing veterans for criminal offenses related to a service-related disorder or condition. Qualifying defendants could be sentenced to probation and have charges dismissed upon its successful completion.
HF 486: Would make a one-time appropriation of $265,000 for a grant to a nationally recognized provider of evidence-based online suicide prevention training for teachers. The training must be accessible to teachers in every school district, charter school, intermediate school district, service cooperative and tribal school in Minnesota.
Rep. Erin Koegel (DFL-Spring Lake Park)
HF 357: Would expand applicability of pregnancy accommodations for employees. It would strengthen requirements for employers to provide break time for employees who need to express breast milk and would require employers, upon request, to make reasonable accommodations for health conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth.
HF 364: Would exempt paddleboards from watercraft licensure requirements.
HF 477: Would modify coverage of chiropractic services through medical assistance and MinnesotaCare.
HF 489: Would require the state to calculate the tax rate for E85 and M85 gasoline by adding to the current fiscal year tax rate the percentage increase in the National Highway Construction Cost Index for the previous calendar year.
HF 490: Would appropriate $30 million in bond proceeds to fund a third lane in each direction on Highway 10 in Coon Rapids between Hanson Boulevard and Round Lake Boulevard.
HF 491: Would establish licensing for journeyworker insulators.
HF 492: Would establish a Silver Alert system to help identify, find and recover missing persons who are senior citizens with dementia, traumatic brain injury or other cognitive impairments.
HF 493: Would require the state-run community services location known as MSOCS Coon Rapids Ilex to close.
HF 553: Would establish that a valid Department of Corrections or Federal Bureau of Prisons ID card is an acceptable form of identification in an application for an ID card, instructional permit or driver’s license.
HF 638: Would impose a luxury vehicle surcharge on vehicles that cost more than twice the most recent average purchase price of all motor vehicles in the appropriate class for passenger automobiles, noncommercial vehicles or recreational vehicles. The surcharge would be 4% of the price beyond 200% of the average.
Donald Raleigh (R-Circle Pines)
HF 641: Would create a tax credit for employers who hire disabled or unemployed veterans.
Rep. Peggy Scott (R-Andover)
HF345: Would require school districts have a procedure for parents or guardians to review all instructional material upon request and provide reasonable arrangements for alternative instruction if a parent, guardian or adult student objects. The bill also would prohibit a school district from teaching sexual education to a minor student until a parent or guardian provides written consent to the program.
HF346: Would increase penalties for transferring a pistol or semiautomatic, military-style assault weapon to another person while knowing the person is not eligible to possess such weapons. The penalty would increase to a felony with up to two years of imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine. That penalty would increase to an aggravated offense if the recipient uses the weapon during a felony within one year of receiving it.
HF347: Would expand the definition of “unauthorized acquisition” in the state’s data practices by removing the need for such acquisition to be with the intent for nongovernmental purposes.
HF348: Would modify requirements for parent education programs regarding the impacts of divorce on families. It would require information on the parent education program be placed on the responsible judicial district’s website and modify rules regarding attendance of parent education programs.
HF349: Would submit a constitutional amendment to the people of Minnesota to modify article 1, section 10, of the Minnesota Constitution to include electronic communications and data in a citizen’s right to be secure from unreasonable searches and seizures.
HF350: Would modify rules regarding sex discrimination in school athletic programs. The bill would make allowing someone whose sex is male to participate in athletics designated for women or girls a violation of sex discrimination laws.
HF351: Would suspend any ongoing review or revision of academic standards and require the commissioner of education provide a report on current standards and the 10 year review cycle to legislative leaders by Jan. 1, 2022.
HF352: Would restrict participation in athletic teams or sports for women or girls to only students of the female sex. The bill would require any student whose sex is disputed to provide a physician’s statement indicating the student’s sex based on reproductive anatomy, naturally occurring levels of testosterone and the student’s chromosomes.
Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids)
HF327: Would modify requirements for shared work plans, reducing the time an eligible employee must have been employed to three months.
HF393: Would require the commissioner of human services to develop a plan that ameliorates the impacts of repeated incidents in state-operated, home and community-based health services programs on neighboring areas.
HF409: Would allow for the termination of a parent’s rights to custody and parenting time if that parent committed criminal sexual conduct that resulted in the conception of the child.
HF481: Would appropriate $1.25 million in 2022 to Champlin to purchase land along the Elm Creek Greenway Corridor for a trail system connected to Elm Creek Park Reserve.
