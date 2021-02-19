The Minnesota Legislature has been back in session since Jan. 5 for the first year of the new biennium.
The bills below were introduced Feb. 3-11 and have local lawmakers listed as the chief author. Some local representatives are not listed because they weren’t listed as chief author of any new bills in this time frame.
These bills are not laws, and many likely won’t become law. The full text can be found by searching for the House or Senate file number at the Office of the Revisor of Statutes’ website: tinyurl.com/y39r465e.
Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka)
SF 614: Would provide a study for determining impairment levels for drivers using controlled substances.
SF 615: Would develop a plan to mitigate the effects of repeated incidents at state-operated community services program that impact the local community.
SF 616: Would modify eligibility for cash assistance programs for self-employed individuals.
SF 617: Would require health care providers have a secure direct messaging address to securely exchange protected health information online.
SF 618: Would establish a one-time grant program to promote consumer-directed community supports.
SF 721: Would appropriate $1 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 for customized living quality improvement grants.
SF 751: Would modify the prescription drug repository program to allow the state central repository to cooperate with other state repositories.
SF 752: Would modify the state workforce housing project grant program, increasing the total amount to 50% of the development project cost and appropriating $2 million in 2022.
SF 753: Would set time limits on how long health plan companies take to credential health care providers.
SF 760: Would modify pay provisions for the cultural and ethnic communities leadership council to align with pay rules for councils and committees. It also would remove the June 30, 2020, expiration date.
SF 761: Would allow county agencies receiving incomplete Minnesota Family Investment Program reports to contact the caregiver directly to finish the report.
SF 797: Would establish a scholarship program for undergraduate students of color seeking to become teachers.
SF 858: Would appropriate money for a grant to maintain and promote self-advocacy services and supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
SF 1082: Would allow benefit plans that include flexible spending for dependent care to carry over unused benefits from 2020 into 2021.
SF 1094: Would reduce the medical assistance reimbursement rate for services provided by telemedicine.
Sen. Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake)
SF 831: Would expand coverage for imported drugs that cost at least 23% less than drugs manufactured in the U.S.
SF 953: Would exempt a construction project to add 45 beds to the level 1 trauma center hospital in Ramsey County from the hospital construction moratorium.
SF 954: Would remove cost-sharing for medical assistance enrollees who do not use tobacco and would implement a tobacco premium surcharge on the MinnesotaCare program.
SF 999: Would restrict medical assistance pharmacy providers to in-state pharmacies.
Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes)
SF 574: Would allow online sports wagering, as well as sports wagering at tribal casinos and racetracks, and would create a sports wagering commission.
SF 605: Would require school districts to establish teacher mentoring programs and would modify allowed uses of staff development revenue.
SF 606: Would require the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to have a public hearing before finalizing a stipulation agreement or consent decree with a facility. The hearing must inform the public of the nature of alleged violations by the facility and take testimony from the public.
SF 626: Would enact limits on school districts’ referendum equalization levies and appropriate an unspecified amount from the general fund for general education aid.
SF 627: Would modify the calculation of safe schools revenue and allowed uses for the revenue and would appropriate money from the general fund for safe schools revenue.
SF 628: Would require the Minnesota Department of Education to develop a plan to administer the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments this spring, regardless of whether students are participating in distance learning, on-site learning or a hybrid. The plan would include a process for districts to administer assessments remotely at a school board’s discretion.
SF 702: Would make subdivision 4 of Minnesota Statute 122.A.06 effective July 1, 2021. The section deals with comprehensive, scientifically based reading instruction.
SF 782: Would expand extended time revenue for school districts to include all students placed at residential treatment facilities providing mental health or juvenile justice services.
SF 783: Would require community education advisory councils to create a system to receive and review input on the use of general community education revenue and make written recommendations to the school board. It would also expand uses of community education revenue and appropriate funds for fiscal years 2022-2023.
SF 784: Nearly identical to SF 605, which would require school districts to establish teacher mentoring programs and would modify allowed uses of staff development revenue. This bill would also require the commissioner of education to collaborate with education unions and organizations to develop a teacher mentorship model and make resources for implementing the model available to school districts and charter schools.
SF 788: Would make numerous changes to state education statutes, including a prohibition of American Indian mascots for schools, except by application to the Tribal Nations Education Committee and Indian Affairs Council.
SF 960: Would appropriate education funds for fiscal years 2022-2023.
SF 973: Would appropriate money for summer education programs and school-linked mental health programs.
Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin)
SF 548: Would require school districts adopt age-appropriate child safety curriculum for students.
SF 612: Would appropriate $1.25 million in 2022 for a grant to Champlin to purchase land along the Elm Creek Greenway Corridor for a trail system.
SF 613: Would require seat belts on newly purchased school buses.
SF 720: Would allow properties that no longer qualify for the green acres tax deferment due to eminent domain that reduced the size below necessary minimums to be eligible again.
SF 859: Would allow for the use of private nurses for students who need continuous care throughout the school day.
SF 860: Would appropriate $12.5 million for the U.S. Highway 10 Ramsey Gateway project.
SF 861: Would appropriate $4 million for building constructing and workforce development to support new and existing African immigrant entrepreneurs.
SF 862: Would modify the time limit for bringing legal action against health care providers, starting only once the patient discovers the alleged violation.
SF 863: Would require the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system to establish a retroactive internship credit program.
SF 864: Would allow minor patients to have their medical records deleted after seven years, or once they reach adulthood — whichever comes last.
Sen. Jerry Newton (DFL-Coon Rapids)
SF 575: Would increase the limit on Minnesota investment fund grants from $1 million to $2 million. It would also modify job training grants by eliminating the requirement for new jobs to be outside the metropolitan area and adding the requirement that the jobs be with a manufacturing or technology employer. It would limit job training grants to $400,000 a project and appropriate $3 million a year for fiscal years 2022-2023 for job training grants.
SF 822: Would create licensure for music therapists.
SF 823: Would appropriate an unspecified amount of bond proceeds for a grant to the city of Blaine to acquire property and design a greater Twin Cities regional public safety training facility in Blaine or an adjoining city.
SF 824: Would require health care providers not to charge a patient more than they would charge the patient’s insurance company for a service if the insurance company denies coverage for procedural reasons (such as failure to receive prior authorization).
SF 825: Would limit the use of money bail for certain nonviolent offenses and create an assumption of release on personal recognizance for those offenses.
SF 826: Would expand eligibility for burial in state veterans cemeteries to include certain individuals who were naturalized under the Hmong Veterans’ Naturalization Act of 2000 and individuals who served honorably with a special guerrilla unit or irregular forces operating from a base in Laos in support of U.S. armed forces at any time from Feb. 28, 1961, to May 7, 1975.
Sen. Mary Kunesh (DFL-Columbia Heights)
SF 632: Would require the education commissioner to develop a model program for sexual health education that includes medically accurate instruction that is age and developmentally appropriate. It would require school districts and charter schools to implement a comprehensive sexual health education program for students in elementary and secondary school starting in the 2023-2024 school year. The programs would need to “respect community values and encourage students to communicate with parents or guardians; faith, health, and social services professionals; and other trusted adults about sexuality and intimate relationships.”
SF 847: Would create a commission to redesign the official state flag and state seal.
SF 848: Would modify teacher licensure provisions.
SF 849: Would eliminate court filing fees for certain actions brought by federally recognized Indian tribes. Such actions include child support enforcement, medical assistance enforcement, civil commitment and more.
SF 850: Would submit a constitutional amendment to voters. The proposed amendment would read, “Equality under the law shall not be abridged or denied on account of gender.”
SF 851: Would require certain determinations before issuing nonferrous mining permits. It would require a determination that, based on published, peer-reviewed scientific information and public records, a mine for nonferrous sulfide ore has operated commercially for at least 10 years and has been closed for at least 10 years without resulting in a release of a hazardous substance, hazardous waste or pollutant or contaminant. Permits issued for a nonferrous sulfide ore mine would need to be reissued every 10 years and meet the requirements above for renewal.
SF 1038: Would create an Office of the Ombudsperson for American Indian Families.
SF 1039: Would repeal the statute that prohibits the state from contracting with vendors based on their practices toward Israel.
Rep. Cal Bahr (R-31B)
HF 554: Would repeal state licensing of barbers and cosmetologists and instead provide licensure authorization to local governments.
HF 824: Would amend the state constitution to affirm a right to acquire, keep and use weapons.
HF 955: Would bar state agencies and the Metropolitan Council from purchasing or otherwise obtaining cellular telephone data unless expressly allowed by a warrant.
HF 956: Would make technical and clarifying changes to commercial vehicle inspection requirements.
Rep. Connie Bernardy (DFL-New Brighton)
HF 869: Would appropriate $3 million from bond proceeds to fund an extension of 57th Avenue, including a bridge across the BNSF Northtown Yards from Main Street Northeast westward to East River Road in Fridley.
HF 870: Would create a metropolitan area active transportation program to support biking, walking and other forms of nonmotorized transportation. It would transfer an unspecified amount of money from the general fund into this special fund.
HF 871: Would continue the school readiness plus program.
HF 893: Would require animal-drawn vehicles to be equipped with a lamp(s) visible from at least 500 feet in the front and rear. It would also require two escort vehicles for vehicles with oversized loads that extend beyond the centerline on an undivided roadway. It would also require the commissioner of public safety to create an animal-drawn vehicle safety manual.
HF 894: Would allow medical assistance coverage for drugs and pharmaceutical ingredients used for weight loss.
HF 896: Would allow manufactured homes affixed to certain property to be deemed an improvement to real property.
HF 993: Would provide funding and make policy changes for the Office of Higher Education, Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic. Among those changes would be establishing grants for expansion of concurrent enrollment options for high schoolers in postsecondary schools, grants for supporting individuals with autism spectrum disorder, and grants for postsecondary students in response to COVID-19.
Rep. Kurt Daudt (R-Crown)
HF 739: Would propose a constitutional amendment to allow the legislature to authorize grocery stores, convenience stores and other food retailers to sell wine and beer.
Rep. Sandra Feist (DFL-New Brighton)
HF 657: Would appropriate $300,000 for grants to MacPhail Center for Music to broaden online access to music education.
HF 808: Would explain the meaning of national origin discrimination for the purposes of public accommodations and public services in the Minnesota Human Rights Act.
Rep. Erin Koegel (DFL-Spring Lake Park)
HF 648: Would prohibit health plans from limiting coverage for opioid screening.
HF 652: Would prohibit life insurers from considering whether a person has a prescription for an opiate antagonist (a drug used to combat overdoses) when determining whether to issue, renew, cancel or modify a life insurance policy.
HF 819: Would appropriate funds for grants through the Department of Employment and Economic Development. In each of fiscal years 2022 and 2023 it would appropriate $8 million for redevelopment grants or demolition loans, $8 million for the Minnesota job creation fund, and $12.37 million for the Minnesota investment fund.
HF 820: Would allow members of public bodies to attend a meeting from a private location more than three times in 2021.
HF 821: Would allow the carryover of unused dependent care flexible spending account funds in benefit plan years 2020 and 2021.
HF 822: Would modify treatment of self-employment income for purposes of eligibility for cash assistance programs.
HF 823: Would create a working group to examine the merger of financial institutions and tax status designations. The group would create a report with recommendations regarding the acquisition of non-tax-exempt financial institutions by tax-exempt financial institutions.
HF 925: Would create a pilot project to allow the roadside testing of oral fluid to determine the presence of a controlled or intoxicating substance. The program would be intended to determine how effective such testing is and provide a better assessment of the prevalence of drug-impaired drivers on Minnesota roads.
HF 926: Would appropriate an unspecified amount of bond proceeds for a grant to the city of Blaine to acquire property and design a greater Twin Cities regional public safety training facility in Blaine or an adjoining city.
HF 927: Would allow a manufactured home to be made an improvement to real property and no longer titled as personal property.
Rep. Peggy Scott (R-Andover)
HF 929: Would regulate interest on verdicts, awards and judgments.
HF 930: Would reduce the limitation for certain legal actions to four years.
Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids)
HF 713: Would allow county agencies who receive an incomplete MFIP report to contact the caregiver by phone or in writing to complete the form.
HF 843: Would increase the general education basic formula allowance by 2% each year and link future increases to inflation.
HF 844: Would prohibit price gouging on essential consumer goods or services during an abnormal market disruption.
HF 854: Would eliminate the tax exemption on the sale of precious metal bullion.
HF 1031: Would establish the budget for the Department of Commerce and Public Utilities Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.