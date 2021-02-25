The Minnesota Legislature has been back in session since Jan. 5 for the first year of the new biennium.
The bills below were introduced between Feb. 12-19 and have local lawmakers listed as the chief author. Some local representatives are not listed because they weren’t listed as chief author of any new bills in this time frame.
These bills are not laws, and many likely won’t become law. The full text can be found by searching for the House or Senate file number at the Office of the Revisor of Statutes’ website: tinyurl.com/y39r465e.
Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka)
SF 1082: Would allow benefit plans that include flexible spending for dependent care to carry over unused benefits from 2020 into 2021.
SF 1094: Would reduce the medical assistance reimbursement rate for services provided by telemedicine.
SF 1184: Would allow probationary sentences for some nonviolent offenders based on their status as primary caretaker of a child.
Sen. Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake)
SF 999: Would restrict medical assistance pharmacy providers to in-state pharmacies.
SF 1156: Would increase the medical assistance reimbursement rate for administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.
SF 1182: Would modify reporting requirements regarding prenatal substance use, expanding exemptions to reporting for health care and social services professionals who are providing care or collaborating with other professionals to provide care to a woman or her infant.
SF 1183: Would make it a felony to knowingly transfer a pistol or semiautomatic assault rifle to an ineligible person. The maximum penalty for such a transfer would be two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Such a transfer would be an aggravated offense and carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $20,000 fine if the transferee possessed or used the weapon during a violent felony within one year.
Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes)
SF 1012: Would appropriate an unspecified amount of money for a grant to a Minnesota-based organization to promote digital well-being education.
SF 1061: Would limit liability for murder and first-degree manslaughter committed by another person. A person could not be held liable for aiding and abetting these crimes unless the person intentionally aided the crime with the intent to cause the death of another human being.
SF 1062: Would create a task force on sentencing for aiding and abetting felony murder.
Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin)
SF 1046: Would create a Board of Sign Language Interpreters and Transliterators and require licensure.
SF 1092: Would modify disability services policy statements, primarily by adding subdivisions regarding informed choice.
SF 1134: Would modify the definition of neglect to include depriving a child of access to language and acquisition of language, such as failing to teach a deaf child sign language.
SF 1135: Would modify licensure requirements for teachers of deaf and hard-of-hearing students.
SF 1136: Would classify the failure to provide closed-captioned television to deaf or hard-of-hearing people when television services are provided to others as discriminatory.
Sen. Mary Kunesh (DFL-Columbia Heights)
SF 1038: Would create an Office of the Ombudsperson for American Indian Families.
SF 1039: Would repeal the statute that prohibits the state from contracting with vendors based on their practices toward Israel.
SF 1069: Would modify voter registration and access, prohibit voter intimidation, modify the campaign finance system, create principles for redistricting and more. Some provisions would include automatic voter registration for U.S. citizens who apply for a driver’s license or other state services; restoration of voting rights for felons after they serve their term of imprisonment; requirements for providing ballot drop boxes; establishment of felony penalties for voter intimidation or interference with voting; requirements for additional campaign finance disclosures; creation of a state match program for small donor campaign contributions; and creation of a “Democracy Dollar” program.
SF 1117: Would appropriate $3 million from bond proceeds to fund an extension of 57th Avenue, including a bridge across the BNSF Northtown Yards from Main Street Northeast westward to East River Road in Fridley.
SF 1118: Would create a Task Force on Missing and Murdered African American Women and appropriate funds for the task force.
Sen. Jerry Newton (DFL-Coon Rapids)
SF 1149: Would provide duty disability benefits from the police and fire retirement fund in certain cases.
Rep. Cal Bahr (R-31B)
HF 1220: Would prohibit government agencies from providing money or property as an inducement to respond to a public survey.
HF 1221: Would provide for towns to adopt home rule charters.
HF 1346: Would limit peacetime states of emergency to 14 days unless extended by the Legislature.
Rep. Connie Bernardy (DFL-New Brighton)
HF 1181: Would modify higher education policy, including placing restrictions on colleges limiting student access to their transcripts, and modifying certain grant and loan programs, school accountability provisions and college savings plans.
HF 1182: Would increase state aid for local optional revenue for school districts and appropriate money from the general fund.
Rep. Kurt Daudt (R-Crown)
HF 1212: Would appropriate $39 million from bond proceeds for an interchange at Highway 169 and Sherburne County State-Aid Highway 4 in Zimmerman.
HF 1213: Would increase local government aid to cities that discontinue operation of a municipal liquor store and prohibit cities from establishing a municipal liquor store in the future. It would only permit existing municipal liquor stores to continue operating by getting approval from the city’s voters in 2022.
HF 1214: Would allow coupons and other forms of payment for liquor purchases. Currently the law prohibits coupons.
HF 1215: Would allow exclusive liquor stores to sell citrus fruit and glassware.
HF 1216: Would allow municipalities to issue more than one off-sale liquor license to one person or for one place.
Rep. Sandra Feist (DFL-New Brighton)
HF 1144: Would require compensatory aid for schools be used for evidence-based programs and require at least 80% of compensatory revenue to remain at the site where the revenue was earned. It would also modify the compensatory revenue formula and would appropriate funds for the aid.
Rep. Erin Koegel (DFL-Spring Lake Park)
HF 1280: Would prohibit health providers from charging a patient more for a service than they would charge the patient’s insurance company for that service if the insurance company denies coverage for procedural reasons, such as failure to receive prior authorization.
HF 1281: Would create a “getting to work” grant program to provide, repair or maintain motor vehicles to help people obtain or maintain employment.
HF 1282: Would appropriate $3 million in each of fiscal years 2022 and 2023 for manufactured home park infrastructure grants.
HF 1283: Would appropriate $240,000 for the Hennepin County Medical Center to support up to four physicians enrolled in an addiction medicine fellowship program.
HF 1284: Would add opiate addiction as a qualifying medical condition for participation in the medical cannabis registry program.
Rep. Peggy Scott (R-Andover)
HF 1198: Would limit liability for businesses and others in a variety of circumstances related to COVID-19, including: limiting liability for products and supplies made or sold in response to COVID-19, limiting liability for permitting people onto premises during the pandemic, and precluding liability when conduct complies with government-issued guidance.
Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids)
HF 1085: Would require municipalities to base construction permit fees on a cost per square foot.
HF 1153: Would extend the operation of the Minnesota premium security plan through the 2022 benefit year. The program was created in 2017 to provide reinsurance payments to health insurers to reduce premiums overall for Minnesotans.
HF 1183: Would prohibit charging “unconscionable” prices for prescription drugs. Unconscionable prices are defined as prices not reasonably justified by the cost of inventing, producing, selling and distributing an essential prescription drug.
HF 1184: Would prohibit large app stores from requiring developers to use as only a specific app store or in-app payment system.
Rep. Nolan West (R-Blaine)
HF 1193: Would amend a grant to Anoka County related to Highway 65. The change would allow funds to be used to study improvements along Highway 65 between 93rd Avenue and 117th Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.