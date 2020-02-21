As of Feb. 11 the Minnesota Legislature is back in session for the second year of this biennium. Traditionally the second year is a bonding year, but that doesn’t prevent legislators from submitting policy-focused bills. Below is a list of bills submitted by local lawmakers as of Feb. 18. These bills are not laws, and many may not be passed into law. The full text can be found by searching for the House or Senate file number at the Office of the Revisor of Statutes’ website: bit.Ly/2wsu7KB.
Rep. Cal Bahr, R-East Bethel
HF 3021: Would prohibit governmental bodies conducting a survey, or an entity conducting a survey on behalf of a governmental body, from providing a gift of money or property as an incentive to fill out the survey.
Rep. Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton
HF 2922: Would appropriate approximately $3.8 million in bonding to equip 11 railroad grade crossings in New Brighton to establish seven quiet zones in the city.
HF 3082: Would require the implementation of performance measures and annual targets for the trunk highway system.
HF 3086: Would appropriate about $589 million in bonding for multiple capital improvement projects for the University of Minnesota and other Minnesota state colleges and universities.
HF 3135: Would appropriate $25 million in bonding for the extension of 57th Avenue across the BNSF Northtown Yards from Main Street Northeast to East River Road in Fridley.
Rep. Kurt Daudt, R-Crown
HF 3062: Would repeal the gross revenues tax on hospitals and health care providers.
Rep. John Heinrich, R-Anoka
HF 3066: Would appropriate $10 million in bonding toward a grade separation project on Highway 47, or Ferry Street, at the intersection with the BNSF Railway in Anoka.
Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park
HF 3089: Would appropriate $240,000 in one-time funding to transfer up to four physicians enrolled in an addiction medicine fellowship program to the Hennepin County Medical Center to prepare fellows to practice addiction medicine in rural and under-served areas of the state.
HF 3090: Would make all initial and change of ownership applications for nursing home licenses public, and allow a 14-day comment period following the completion of the application.
HF 3091: Would require the Metropolitan Council to include in its transit service evaluation an analysis of implementing an arterial bus rapid transit service that follows Highway 65 in Columbia Heights and Fridley to 53rd Avenue and Highway 47 in Fridley and Spring Lake Park that includes locations for a terminus and transit stations. The bill also would require an evaluation of regular routes connecting suburbs.
HF 3092: Would appropriate an unspecified amount in bonding to the Metropolitan Council to establish an arterial bus rapid transit line on Highway 65 in Columbia Heights and Fridley to 53rd Avenue and Highway 47 in Fridley and Spring Lake Park.
HF 3316: Would remove a requirement that sets aside compensatory education revenue for extended time activities.
Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein, DFL-New Brighton
HF 3139: Would require health plan companies include any money paid by an enrollee or on behalf of an enrollee when calculating their overall contribution toward any out-of-pocket maximum or cost-sharing requirements.
HF 3140: Would appropriate $2 million from the general fund to for the Mikwanedun Audisookon Center in Minneapolis. The money would be restricted until at least an equal amount has been committed from sources other than the state.
HF 3141: Would appropriate $818,950 in bonding to construct and equip passive and active rail grade crossing warning devices at seven crossings to develop four quiet zones in New Brighton.
HF 3142: Would appropriate approximately $3 million in bonding to construct and equip passive and active rail grade crossing warning devices at five grade crossings to establish three quiet zones.
HF 3201: Would modify various portions of Minnesota law related to education to increase teacher diversity and improve outcomes for students of color and American Indian students. It would include changes to school district planning requirements and the teacher licensure system as well as establish a “Grow Your Own” pathways grant program to aid districts in training potential teachers. The bill sets a goal of increasing the percentage of teachers of color and who are of American Indian heritage by 2% each year to better reflect student diversity by 2040.
HF 3322: Would broaden breast cancer patients eligible to receive medical assistance by allowing patients who received screening from programs funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program to qualify.
Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover
HF 3046: Would require producers and retailers of solar photovoltaic modules to participate in a stewardship program aimed at reducing waste and encouraging recycling. A producer would be able to organize the program individually or through a stewardship program organization.
HF 3147: Would require school districts provide parents and guardians a way to review all content and instructional materials to be provided to a student and allow for reasonable alternative instruction. The bill also would require a school district receive written consent from a parent or guardian before providing sexual education to a minor student.
HF 3216: Would require an annual review of school districts to determine alignment with state math and language arts academic standards. The bill would require 15% of districts be audited, selected from the list of districts with schools identified for improvement.
HF 3217: Would prohibit the collection and dissemination of voters’ party preference data in the 2020 presidential primary.
Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids
HF 3054: Would require electricity utilities to provide customers with reports on the proportion of each technology or fuel source used to generate all electricity sold, and an amount of pollutants, including carbon dioxide and nuclear waste, generated for each megawatt hour of electricity sold.
HF 3099: Would prohibit the manipulation of caller identification information that results in the display of fraudulent or inaccurate information except in cases of law enforcement investigation, domestic violence shelters protecting residences, blocking information, health care professionals or otherwise via a court order authorizing the manipulation.
HF 3124: Would appropriate $316,000 to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for an expansion of the Coon Rapids Recycling Center.
HF 3198: Would appropriate $25 million in bonding to add a third lane to Highway 10 between Hanson Boulevard and Round Lake Boulevard.
HF 3209: Would require energy utilities to file a resource plan detailing the use of their nonrenewable energy production on a seasonal basis. Units used on a seasonal basis are defined as running only in winter or summer.
HF 3210: Would appropriate $3.5 million in bonding for a pedestrian bridge on the Coon Creek Regional trail over Coon Rapids Boulevard.
HF 3254: Would establish a program to encourage natural gas companies to develop alternatives including renewable natural gas sources.
HF 3308: Would appropriate approximately $16.3 million for the construction and equipping of the business and nursing building on the Coon Rapids campus of Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine
HF 2961: Would expand the duty to report the misuse of public money or data to all employees of an organization under legislative audit.
HF 3284: Would require the director of child sex trafficking prevention submit the required biannual evaluation to members of the Legislature as well as the commissioner of health.
HF 3285: Would appropriate $1.5 million for initial steps in constructing a new intersection at Highway 65 and 109th Avenue Northeast in Blaine.
HF 3329: Would bar post-secondary educational institutions from preventing a student athlete from earning compensation from the use of their name, image or likeness.
Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka
SF 2979: Would appropriate $2 million from the general fund to the commissioner of human services for grants to providers of home and community-based day care. The first-come, first-served grants would reimburse providers who closed for at least one day between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020, in order to protect participants and employees.
SF 3018: Would appropriate $25 million in bonding from the trunk highway fund to Anoka County. The money would fund the addition of a third lane to Highway 10 between Hanson Boulevard and Round Lake Boulevard.
SF 3054: Would appropriate $10 million in bonding for the preliminary engineering, environmental review, final engineering and right of way acquisition for a highway-rail grade separation on Trunk Highway 47, or Ferry Street, at the BNSF Railway crossing in Anoka.
SF 3055: Would amend laws surrounding the presidential primary to restrict the use of lists of voters’ party selection by major parties. The amendment would require a representative of a major political party to submit a written request for the data. That data could only be used to comply with national party rules governing the nomination of a candidate and could not be distributed or used for any other purpose. Under the amendment a voter could submit a written statement expressing a wish to be removed from any list provided to said representatives, which would require the Secretary of State and county auditor to remove all data on the voter.
SF 3061: Would modify the Birth to Age Eight Pilot Project. Changes would include requirements for parental or guardian consent and modifications to enrollment requirements.
SF 3118: Would modify disability waiver payment rates for respite care and individualize home supports.
SF 3135: Would remove a restriction on education funding that required a certain percentage of compensatory education revenue be set aside for extended time activities.
Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake
SF 3267: Would add West Freeway Drive to an appropriation of $9 million in the Local Road Improvement Fund grants for intersection projects in Columbus.
Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin
SF 2946: Would add the nature of disabilities to reporting requirements for the health care home model.
SF 2947: Would include individuals with disabilities in state reporting and grant programs aimed at reducing health disparities.
SF 3035: Would prohibit discrimination against individuals with disabilities in regard to the distribution of organ transplants and donations. Would allow victims of this kind of discrimination to file civil lawsuits to prohibit further violations and recover costs.
SF 3102: Would appropriate almost $6.6 million in bonding to fund the demolition of the Fine Arts Center at North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park. The center would be replaced by the Center for Innovation and the Arts.
SF 3103: Would require electric utility providers to report to customers twice a year what technology or fuel source is used to provide power. In addition the utility would report how much carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and nuclear waste was produced for each megawatt-hour of electricity sold.
SF 3104: Would appropriate $316,000 in bonding to the Pollution Control Agency to provide a grant to Coon Rapids for an expansion of the Coon Rapids Recycling Center.
SF 3105: Would modify the state building code to require adult-sized changing facilities on each floor where a publicly accessible restroom is located.
Sen. Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids
SF 3140: Would add the requirement for evaluations of implementing arterial bus rapid transit service on Highway 65 in Columbia Heights and Fridley to 53rd Avenue and Highway 47 in Fridley and Spring Lake Park. The evaluation would include recommendations on locations for a service terminus and transit stations along the corridor. The bill would also add an evaluation of regular routes connecting suburban destinations.
SF 3141: Would ban the use and sale of the pesticide dicamba. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is currently investigating the effects of dicamba drifting from targeted weeds and damaging other plants, according to its website.
SF 3142: Would require school districts to provide homelessness prevention and life skills education to students in sixth through eighth grade. The skills required would include preparing for a career or college by the end of high school, managing finances and where to go for help if homeless.
SF 3148: Would allow all taxable Social Security benefits received by a taxpayer to be considered a subtraction.
SF 3149: Would instruct the commissioner of public safety to establish a Silver Alert system to aid in identifying, locating and recovering senior citizens suffering from cognitive impairments.
SF 3150: Would appropriate an undetermined amount in bonding to the Metropolitan Council to establish a rapid transit arterial bus line on Highway 65 in Columbia Heights and Fridley to 53rd Avenue and Highway 47 in Fridley and Spring Lake Park.
SF 3151: Would allow a person exposed to a blood-borne pathogen to petition a court for an order requiring a blood sample from the individual who may be the source of the pathogen. The court may order the sample if it finds the petitioner has experienced significant exposure to the source individual, a physician for the petitioner needs the results to conduct medical treatment and a compelling need for the blood collection outweighs the interest of the source individual.
SF 3152: Would require pharmacists to provide visually impaired or blind patients with prescription drug container labels that are audible or in braille, unless the patient requests otherwise. The accommodations would be at no additional cost to the patient and would not apply to licensed veterinarians.
SF 3153: Would appropriate almost $16.3 million in bonding to construct and equip the business and nursing building on the Coon Rapids campus of Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
