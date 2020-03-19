The following bills were submitted by local representatives and senators between March 10 and March 16. Each bill is organized under the legislator listed as the chief author. Submitted bills have not become law as of press time, and many likely won’t become law. Reps. Kurt Daudt, John Heinrich, Melissa Hortman, Peggy Scott, Nolan West and Sen. Jerry Newton were not included on this list because they had no new bills listed during this period. For more information on the bills submitted by local elected officials, search the House or Senate file number under the bill search section of the legislative website here: tinyurl.com/tvsxmez.
Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka
SF 4222: Would require hospitals provide notice to patients if they are being placed in observation status and would prevent a hospital from recouping costs from any source if no notice is given.
SF 4230: Would remove an obsolete date from statutes regarding child care payment rates.
SF 4253: Would modify requirements for nursing homes to report significant changes in resident assessments. The bill also would establish interim payment rates for new owners and operators and appropriate $600,000 from the general fund for auditing staff to improve financial integrity of nursing facilities.
SF 4260: Would modify probationary sentences for nonviolent offenders who are the primary caretaker of a child to allow for certain conditions with a focus on the relationship between defendant and child.
SF 4369: Would require school districts that canceled days due to COVID-19 to compensate hourly employees for lost hours.
SF 4410: Would prohibit resource recovery facilities from operating within one quarter mile of a school.
SF 4436: Would allow food and beverage establishments to fill consumer-provided take-home containers and allow certain food stands to provide multiple-use utensils to customers.
Rep. Cal Bahr, R-East Bethel
HF 4410: Would allow towns to adopt home rule charters.
Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake
SF 4170: Would appropriate $2 million in bonding to Sherburne County for an interchange project at Highway 169 and Highway 4 in Zimmerman.
SF 4334: Would establish a health care response fund and transfer $50 million from the general fund to the public health response contingency account to respond to an outbreak.
SF 4388: Would require the commissioner of human services to reform the procurement process for Minnesota health care programs.
SF 4424: Would provide for the division of the Ramsey Volunteer Firefighter’ Relief Association and transfer accounts to a relief association affiliated with Nowthen.
Rep. Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton
HF 4420: Would establish a pilot program at eight highway work zones to test an automated speeding enforcement system. The bill would appropriate an unspecified amount from the general fund to develop the sites.
HF 4450: Would create requirements and processes for higher education facilities to received sexual harassment and sexual assault reports, to perform investigations and disciplinary procedures.
HF 4451: Would instruct the Minnesota Office of Higher Education to conduct a feasibility study on instituting an academic merit-based scholarship program for high school students to attend a public institution of higher learning in Minnesota.
HF 4452: Would expand the Minnesota Goes to College program with the goal of achieving an increase of Minnesota residents between the ages of 25 and 44 who hold a postsecondary degree or certificate by 70% by 2025.
HF 4455: Would establish a reverse credit transfer agreement that would allow students to transfer at least 30 credits earned toward a bachelor’s degree at any public, four-year institution to an associate’s degree program at a community college program in the state.
HF 4509: Would expand restrictions on using wage credits for unemployment benefits from an educational facility between terms to include bus services.
HF 4510: Would allow higher education institutions to grant work force development scholarships in one additional industry that has a higher-than-average vacancy rate within the institution’s region.
Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin
SF 4251: Would increase Head Start program funding to $29.6 million for 2021 and set the base for fiscal year 2022 at $25 million.
SF 4252: Would expand the definition of maltreatment of minors to include depriving them of opportunities to learn an appropriate language.
SF 4254: Would expand eligibility for disability parking certificates to include developmental disabilities under certain circumstances.
SF 4286: Would appropriate approximately $1.3 million from the parks and trails funding for a grant to Champlin to acquire land along the Elm Creek Greenway Corridor for a trail connections and system.
SF 4353: Would establish a board and licensure requirements for sign language interpreters and transliterators.
SF 4354: Would modify licensure requirements for deaf and hard-of-hearing education.
SF 4435: Would appropriate $20 million in bonding to construct an interchange at Highway 252 and 85th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park.
SF 4444: Would establish a competitive grant program designed to retain child care professionals and appropriate $2.5 million for the program. The bill also would appropriate $500,000 from the general fund for the Teacher Education and Compensation Helps grant program.
Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park
HF 4339: Would authorize the Metropolitan Council to institute a pilot program to provide transit passes for individuals and organizations providing direct social services for people using the transit system.
HF 4507: Would modify open meeting laws to allow members of a public body to attend a meeting three times per year using interactive television if they are serving in the military and would not be able to attend because of their duties or were advised by a health care professional against being in public.
HF 4508: Would appropriate $2 million from the general fund for a grant to construct pathway improvements on 85th Avenue Northwest near the intersection with University Avenue to connect to the Northtown Transit Center.
Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein, DFL-New Brighton
HF 4387: Would prohibit school districts and charter schools from adopting a name, image, mascot or symbol that refers to an American Indian tribe, individual or tradition for the purpose of a mascot, nickname, logo or team name. The bill would allow schools to seek an exemption from the Tribal Nations Education Committee and the Indian Affairs Council.
HF 4393: Would appropriate $1 million in bonding for the Wakan Tipi Center project in St. Paul. The money would be restricted until enough nonstate funds were committed to complete the estimated $6.7 million project.
HF 4484: Would allow landowners with property enrolled in the sustainable forest incentive program to withdraw early without penalty if the land in question is proposed to be conveyed to initiate the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness private forest land alternative with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a nonprofit partner.
Sen. Carolyn Laine, DFL-Columbia Heights
SF 4408: Would modify the duties of executive directors appointed to ethnic councils.
Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids
HF 4360: Would appropriate approximately $1.3 million from the parks and trails funding for a grant to Champlin to acquire land along the Elm Creek Greenway Corridor for a trail connections and system.
HF 4502: Would establish the Energy Conservation and Optimization Act of 2020, changing multiple statutes regarding energy generation to promote innovation in clean energy technologies and encourage energy conservation.
