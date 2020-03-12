The following bills were submitted by local representatives and senators between March 3 and March 9. Bill are listed under the legislator named as the chief author of the bill. Submitted bills have not become law as of press time, and many likely won’t become law. Reps. Cal Bahr, John Heinrich, Melissa Hortman and Nolan West were not included on this list because they did not have any new bills listed for this time frame. For more information on the bills submitted by local elected officials, search the House or Senate file number under the bill search section of the legislative website at tinyurl.com/tvsxmez.
Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka
SF 3917: Would establish a violence prevention database to collect information on violence against health care workers and require hospitals develop a procedure to record and respond to workers requesting additional staffing.
SF 3918: Would appropriate $3 million from the general fund to provide emergency services grants.
SF 3922: Would modify regulations of civil actions against health care providers, setting the discovery by the patient as the beginning of the four-year limit to sue a provider.
SF 3923: Would make multiple changes to intensive support service statutes including requirements for annual meeting on transitioning to integrated community supports.
SF 3967: Would modify licensure requirements for child foster care including requirements for orientation, mental health training, restraint systems and more.
SF 3968: Would modify requirements for terminating services for individuals with complex behavioral needs.
SF 3987: Would appropriate $1 million for the Housing Finance Agency to dispense as competitive grants to nonprofits developing supportive housing that provides integrated, community-based settings for people with disabilities and elderly individuals.
SF 4041: Would strengthen language in the student teacher grant and teacher shortage loan forgiveness programs to favor teachers working in an area with severe licensure shortages or belonging to a racial or ethnic group that is underrepresented in the teacher workforce.
SF 4056: Would prohibit landlords owning a residential building that contains at least one unit subsidized by a state or federal housing program from increasing rent exceeding increases in the consumer price index.
SF 4134: Would establish the “Lorax Act” which prohibits deforestation that results in the net loss of forest land, except when done as part of a conservation project.
SF 4165: Would appropriate an unspecified amount from the general fund to provide grants in support of student teachers belonging to underrepresented racial or ethnic groups.
SF 4166: Would strengthen the Increase Teachers of Color Act to increase the percentage of teachers of color and American Indian teachers in Minnesota, and would include a grant program.
SF 4185: Would revise a definition of supervision for licensed child care centers to include allowing a child to go to a bathroom unattended while a supervisor acknowledges their location and checks on them every five minutes.
SF 4200: Would modify long-term care, requiring hospitals refer at-risk individuals to the Senior LinkAge Line and establishing a Disabilities LinkAge Line, among other changes.
SF 4212: Would cancel an appropriation for the Sauk River Dam Removal and Rock Rapids Replacement and appropriate $900,000 for the Lawns to Legumes program.
Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake
SF 4028: Would revise assessment processes for withdrawal management programs, and correct errors in the 2020-2021 biennial health and human service appropriation.
SF 4029: Would revise provisions relating to the substance use disorder waiver demonstration project.
SF 4047: Would prohibit transferring unspent health care access dollars to the IT systems and services account.
SF 4169: Would prohibit the commissioner of human services from employing an individual who serves on, or has an immediate family member serving on the board of any organization that receives at least 25% of its funding from the Department of Human Services.
Rep. Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton
HF 4096: Would appropriate $1.5 million from the general fund to the commissioner of employment and economic development for the construction of an educational and community center for the Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota. The appropriation would become available only once matching nonstate contributions were secured.
HF 4097: Would require a $20 fee for any individual who fails to appear for a scheduled skill or road test or who cancels within 24-hours of the scheduled time. The bill also prohibits the reservation of a recurring time slot for the purpose of administering tests for a class D license and requires a report on road tests be provided to the Legislature by Feb. 1, 2021.
Rep. Kurt Daudt, R-Crown
HF 4093: Would appropriate $2 million in bonding to go to Sherburne County for the preliminary engineering, environmental documentation and final design for the local road portions of interchange projects at Highway 169 and Highway 4 in Zimmerman. Leftover money could be used for right-of-way acquisition.
Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin
SF 3904: Would appropriate $5 million from the general fund to subsidize community mental health programs that primarily serve low-income, uninsured and underinsured populations.
SF 4062: Would appropriate $500,000 over two years to fund grants for organizations to create sensory accommodations for individuals with autism spectrum disorder.
SF 4132: Would authorize $10 million in bonds for funding housing infrastructure that provides integrated, community-based settings for people with disabilities.
SF 4133: Would require senior living apartments that are within one mile of the Mississippi River in certain cities and are funded through affordable housing tax credits to reduce rent for all of current residents by at least $100 a month.
SF 4213: Would require all health plans cover intermittent catheterization without imposing a deductible, copayment, coinsurance or other restriction.
Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park
HF 4210: Would modify vehicle excise tax exemptions regarding a vehicle purchased by a charitable, religious or educational organization.
HF 4245: Would appropriate $2 million in bonding for some steps in the construction of a grade separation of Highway 65 from 99th Avenue and 117th Avenue in Blaine.
HF 4292: Would modify membership of the governor’s Workforce Development Board.
HF 4312: Would appropriate $2.5 million from the general fund for grants for assisted living technology that provides an alternative to placement in a nursing home.
HF 4313: Would modify employment regulations for pregnant women requiring employers provide the women with reasonable accommodations.
Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein, DFL-New Brighton
HF 4095: Would appropriate $1.5 million in bonding for a grant to Isanti to build an educational and community center for the Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota. The bill requires an equal amount of money committed by nonstate sources before the money is available.
HF 4182: Would require a child welfare worker complete a competency certificate for serving American Indian families and children within the first year of employment and before serving as a primary case manager for an American Indian child or family. The bill also would appropriate about $1 million from the general fund for the development of the Tribal Child Welfare Partnership to develop and deliver the training.
Sen. Carolyn Laine, DFL-Columbia Heights
SF 3916: Would modify the scope and certification requirements for an audit of a political subdivision when requested by registered voters of the subdivision.
SF 4052: Would allow personal contact information of a government employee to be shared with another government entity for preparation, response or recovery of an emergency.
SF 4053: Would appropriate $1.5 million in bonding for a grant to Isanti to build an educational and community center for the Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota. The bill requires an equal amount of money committed by nonstate sources before the money is available.
Sen. Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids
SF 4043: Would appropriate $29.5 million in bonding for the construction of a new State Emergency Operations Center and Homeland Security Management Office in Blaine.
SF 4136: Would appropriate $2 million in bonding for some steps in the construction of a grade separation of Highway 65 from 99th Avenue and 117th Avenue in Blaine.
SF 4138: Would allow the spouse of a veteran who received a homestead disability exclusion to reapply by Dec. 15, 2020, as long as they permanently reside there, own the property and have not remarried.
SF 4179: Would appropriate $2.5 million from the general fund for grants for assisted living technology that provides an alternative to placement in a nursing home.
SF 4180: Would allow for the establishment of a veterans stable housing initiative to combat veteran homelessness. The bill would also classify data maintained for the purpose of the initiative as private.
Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover
HF 4162: Would amend the state data practices act to establish a data practices coordinator position and would modify fee requirements.
Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids
HF 4086: Would establish a violence prevention database to collect information on violence against health care workers and require hospitals develop a procedure to record and respond to workers requesting additional staffing.
HF 4181: Would create a hierarchy of preference for vehicles purchased by a state agency for its motor pools with electric vehicles considered the most preferred. The bill also would establish a tax rebate for the purchase of electric cars in Minnesota and establish a grant program for auto dealers to obtain certification to sell electric vehicles. For the 2021 fiscal year the bill would appropriate $10 million for rebates, $4 million for auto dealer certification rebates.
HF 4317: Would modify crime statutes, establishing the crime of organized retail theft and amend the definitions of third- and fourth-degree burglary.
