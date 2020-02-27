The following bills were submitted by local state legislators between Feb. 17 and Feb. 24. None of these bills is law as of press time, and many likely won’t become law. Area Reps. Cal Bahr, R-East Bethel; Kurt Daudt, R-Crown; and Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, did not submit any bills in this time period. For more information on the bills, search the House or Senate file number under the bill search section of the legislative website here: tinyurl.com/tvsxmez.
Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka
SF 3228: Would modify the metropolitan landfill abatement fund, increasing the minimum annual revenue distributed to counties as grants from 50% to 95%. The bill also would appropriate almost $3.3 million for the fund.
SF 3243: Would expand grants for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities to include institutions in states adjacent to Minnesota. The bill would cap these out-of-state grants at 25% of all grants awarded in any given year.
SF 3322: Would require social services agencies to initiate and facilitate a phone call between a child’s parents and foster care provider as long as it is in the child’s best interest and the parents can be located.
SF 3373: Would repeal state standards for restrictive procedures that govern when education staff may physically hold or seclude a child during an emergency.
SF 3392: Would appropriate $47 million in bonding for the design phase of construction where Highway 10 intersects with Ramsey Boulevard and Sunfish Lake Boulevard in Ramsey.
SF 3541: Would require the commissioner of human services to calculate rate increases to provide a $15 minimum wage for all individual providers of direct support services.
SF 3594: Would expand the definition of prescription drugs in the state’s anti-kickback provision. The provision restricts financial relationships that benefit health care providers for certain referrals or prescriptions.
SF 3595: Would prevent a food and beverage service establishment from providing straws except upon customer request.
SF 3596: Would require the commissioners of health, human services and commerce departments to develop a wholesale prescription drug importation program. The program would import prescriptions from Canadian drug suppliers to provide significant cost savings to Minnesota consumers.
Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake
SF 3418: Would modify the evaluation process for mandated health benefit proposals, requiring legislators to alert the proper committees during the year before a session in which they intend to submit bills including changes or additions of mandated health benefits. The bille could not be voted on until the commissioner of health evaluated the proposal and reported the results to legislators.
SF 3560: Would modify language and requirements in multiple statute sections governing health care and eligibility for medical benefits.
Rep. Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton
HF 3392: Would make multiple changes to laws applying to higher education including modifications to school licensing and exemptions, reporting of data on race and ethnicity in postsecondary education and more.
HF 3393: Would appropriate $3 million in bonding to extend 57th Avenue across the BNSF Northtown Yards from Main Street NE in Fridley.
Rep. John Heinrich, R-Anoka
HF 3468: Would appropriate $47 million in bonding for the design phase of construction where Highway 10 intersects with Ramsey Boulevard and Sunfish Lake Boulevard in Ramsey.
Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin
SF 3242: Would establish April 2 as Autism Awareness Day.
SF 3420: Would appropriate approximately $2.3 million in bonding for the construction of a pedestrian bridge for the Coon Creek Regional Trail over Coon Rapids Boulevard. The bill requires $1 million to be committed from nonstate sources.
Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park
HF 3370: Would require a pharmacist dispense prescription drugs to a visually impaired or blind patient with an audible or braille prescription drug label unless requested otherwise by the patient.
HF 3371: Would establish a silver alert system to identify, locate and recover missing senior citizens with cognitive impairments such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
HF 3384: Would prohibit the use or sale of dicamba in the state. Dicamba is a selective herbicide currently being investigated by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture for allegedly damaging crops not targeted by its application.
HF 3553: Would require drivers to provide a mailing or email address after a vehicle collision involving bodily injury or death.
HF 3665: Would appropriate around $29.5 million in bonding to build a state emergency operations center and homeland security and emergency management office in Blaine.
HF 3676: Would establish a board governing inspections and rules on the installation of insulation in thermal systems that heat, ventilate, cool or refrigerate a building.
Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein, DFL-New Brighton
HF 3641: Would establish and fund a task force to examine the permanent school fund endowment and recommend potential changes to maximize long-term returns from the fund.
HF 3642: Would authorize a payment for tribal contract or grant schools in 2020 and 2021 from the permanent school fund endowment equal to the annual payment made to school districts and charter schools.
Sen. Carolyn Laine, DFL-Columbia Heights
SF 3315: Would appropriate $3 million in bonding to extend 57th Avenue across the BNSF Northtown Yards from Main Street NE in Fridley.
Sen. Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids
SF 3419: Would appropriate $316,000 in bonding for a grant to expand the Coon Rapids Recycling Center.
Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover
HF 3382: Would modify child support guidelines to adjust the lowest income level to a one-parent household living at 140% of the federal poverty line.
HF 3428: Would modify laws relating to the obligations of an individual paying child support for child care costs, requiring the recipient of the child care support provide the obligated party with a list of expenses and information regarding the child care services. The bill would require courts decrease the amount of child support payed when child care expenses end.
HF 3463: Would establish a child support advisory board to support the commissioner of human services on matters regarding child support guidelines.
Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids
HF 3404: Would require employers who receive an occupational employment statistics survey to provide data including job title and wages of each employee.
HF 3405: Would prohibit corporations with significant foreign ownership or influence in decisions from making expenditures to promote or defeat candidates and ballot questions or contribute to political funds and committees. It would also prohibit foreign-influenced corporations from publicly endorsing or opposing a ballot question or a candidate for nomination, election or appointment.
HF 3406: Would repeal a guaranteed energy-savings program and replace it with energy-efficiency guidelines for state agencies.
HF 3491: Would increase formula allowance funding for school districts and link it to inflation based on the consumer price index from 2021 on.
HF 3492: Would establish a presumption in determining child custody that a parent convicted or otherwise shown by clear and convincing evidence to have committed criminal sexual conduct that resulted in the conception of the child would not receive custody.
HF 3512: Would clarify duties in administering the contractor recovery fund.
Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine
HF 3698: Would allow an eligible person to receive duty disability benefits from the public employees police and fire retirement fund for the duration of their disability or up to 60 months.
