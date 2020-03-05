The following bills were submitted by local state representatives and senators between Feb. 25 and March 2. Each bill is listed under the legislator named as chief author of the bill. Submitted bills have not become law, and many likely won’t become law. Reps. Connie Bernardy, John Heinrich, Melissa Hortman and Nolan West were not included on this list because they weren’t listed as chief author of any new bills during this time period. For more information on the bills submitted by local elected officials, search the House or Senate file number under the bill search section of the legislative website here: tinyurl.com/tvsxmez.
Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka
SF 3638: Would appropriate an unspecified amount of money from the general fund as grants to pay for trauma-informed professional development to support students with adverse childhood experiences.
SF 3674: Would establish a PFAS task force and appropriate $150,000 to study water and ground contamination of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances across Minnesota. PFAS are a group of chemicals found in a wide array of consumer goods that don’t break down and can accumulate over time. There is evidence suggesting exposure can cause adverse health effects in humans, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
SF 3690: Would establish an office of the ombudsman for school safety. Duties of the office would include monitoring and evaluating school districts, mediating disputes and providing input regarding the safety of employees and students.
SF 3693: Would appropriate almost $1.9 million in 2021 to fund an environmental impact study by the Environmental Quality Board on the impacts of converting the Pineland Sands area to irrigated agricultural use.
SF 3694: Would restore a requirement for a 90-day notice to lead agencies when MnCHOICES assessments are required for personal care assistance services.
SF 3700: Would modify laws regarding customized living quality improvement grants to include brain injuries, disability inclusion and elderly waivers.
SF 3703: Would amend a number of laws regarding human services to: require child care assistance program providers provide proof of surety bond coverage, allow counties and tribes to reallocate unspent human services grant funding and require a legislative proposal to reform payment system for nursing and home health services, among other changes.
SF 3704: Would require the Department of Human Services conduct inspections of a proposed substance use disorder location at the same time as another governing body conducts a building code inspection.
SF 3736: Would modify regulations of self-employment income when determining the eligibility for cash assistance programs.
SF 3749: Would modify the customized living quality improvement grant program.
SF 3781: Would require the commissioner of human services regularly consider the potential for improved quality and cost savings through use of alternative and complementary treatment methods.
SF 3782: Would modify the disability waiver reconfiguration project to require Minnesotans with disabilities be offered the opportunity to work at a competitive wage, live independently and use self-directed services and supports.
SF 3785: Would require two local agency staff members review child maltreatment reports.
SF 3786: Would change the reimbursement methodology for long-term care consultation services.
SF 3820: Would appropriate $250,000 in 2021 for a grant to Avivo’s Institute for Career and Technical Education to provide low-income people with career pathways and job skills training that is integrated with chemical and mental health services.
SF 3826: Would establish a 24-hour customized living service rate floor for some facilities.
SF 3846: Would have the University of Minnesota establish a pharmocogenomics task force to consider implementing pharmocogenomics across the state. Pharmocogenomics is the study of how genomic variations influence medication and dosage effects.
SF 3847: Would modify language governing the release of civilly committed patients.
SF 3871: Would prohibit the use of seclusion in educational settings.
SF 3879: Would modify the coverage for unauthorized provider services when an enrollee has a reasonable expectation that the provider is authorized.
Rep. Cal Bahr, R-East Bethel
HF 3846: Would lift the prohibition on the sale and manufacture of “Saturday night special” handguns. A “Saturday night special” is slang for handguns that are perceived as cheap and low quality.
Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake
SF 3970: Would authorize incentives for drug manufactures that choose to import certain drugs under the safe importation action plan.
Rep. Kurt Daudt, R-Crown
HF 3815: Would prohibit party chairs from disseminating presidential primary party choice data except for uses related to elections and political activities. Those persons must be designated by the chair of a major political party or to the party’s national committee. The bill also prevents anyone receiving this data from party chairs to disseminate it further.
HF 4043: Would require governing bodies that issued an off-sale 3.2% malt liquor license to issue the recipient a license for the sale of intoxicating malt liquor.
Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin
SF 3687: Would designate January as Tamil Language and Heritage Month.
SF 3787: Would modify laws regarding child welfare to specifically include noncaregiver sex trafficking provisions.
SF 3798: Would establish duties and funding for SNAP employment and training programs.
SF 3823: Would appropriate $8.5 million in bonding to fund construction of the Mississippi Gateway Regional Par in the Three Rivers Park District. The appropriation is not available until another $21.5 million is committed in nonstate funding.
SF 3848: Would designate Aug. 15 as India Day to commemorate the end of British rule over India.
SF 3900: Would terminate the retirement plan administered by Brooklyn Park Firefighters’ Relief Association and dissolve the association.
Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park
HF 3770: Would modify wake surfing regulations, defining wake surfing, require a 200 foot minimum distance from the shoreline, swimmers or a dock and require watercraft used in wake surfing to have a propeller forward of the transom, swim platform or be powered by a jet drive.
HF 3774: Would allow individuals exposed to a blood-borne pathogen to seek a court order for a blood test of an individual who may be the source of the infection. A court may order the test if it finds the petitioner had significant exposure to the source individual, a doctor needs the results for treatment purposes and there is a compelling need outweighing the interests of the source individual.
HF 3775: Would require school districts to provide homelessness education to students in grades six through eight. The education includes preparing for a career or college post high school, securing a job, managing finances and more.
HF 3828: Would modify driver education requirements and allow for online driver education programs.
HF 3897: Would appropriate $2 million in bonding to construct a pedestrian connection to the Northtown Transit Center near the intersection of 85th Avenue and University Avenue.
HF 3954: Would increase the 2021 appropriation for Head Start programs in Minnesota from $25.1 million to $29.6 million.
Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein, DFL-New Brighton
HF 3800: Would modify teacher licensure to exclude tier one license holders from the legal definition of a teacher and modify requirements to earn a tier three license.
HF 3934: Would appropriate $1.5 million for the construction of two new health care facilities in the city of Minneapolis to increase access for the Twin Cities American Indian community. The facilities would include a behavioral health clinic and a combined medical and dental clinic on Minnehaha Avenue.
Sen. Carolyn Laine, DFL-Columbia Heights
SF 3670: Would prohibit the use of digital currencies for the purpose of political campaigns.
SF 3731: Would require the commissioner of education and the commissioner of health report to the relevant legislative committees recommendations for rules or policy changes regarding the administration of prescription and nonprescription drugs or medicine.
SF 3831: Would require school districts provide resources for students considered gifted or talented.
Sen. Jerry Newton, DFL- Coon Rapids
SF 3724: Would provide disability benefits to eligible individuals from the public employees police and fire retirement fund.
SF 3815: Would appropriate $2 million in bonding to construct a pedestrian connection to the Northtown Transit Center near the intersection of 85th Avenue and University Avenue.
Rep. Peggy, Scott R-Andover
HF 3915: Would restrict participation in an athletic team or sport that an educational institution has restricted on the basis of sex to females, women and girls. The definition of being of the female sex would be based on a student’s reproductive anatomy, naturally occurring levels of testosterone and an analysis of their chromosomes as judged by a physician.
Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids
HF 3859: Would modify the deadlines for a regular report by the commissioner of commerce on the needs of the state’s electric grid over the next 15 years.
HF 4016: Would modify requirements for presentence investigations and reports.
HF 4019: Would require the establishment of fees for building permits and inspections based on square footage of a building, not its valuation. Would also create protections for independent contractors who act as whistle-blowers on suspected or actual violations committed by the municipality that hired them.
