Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula’s attempt to pass a temporary citywide emergency indoor masking ordinance failed after the City Council narrowly voted it down Monday, Jan. 10.
Márquez Simula placed the emergency masking ordinance on the Jan. 10 agenda due to concerns over the increase in COVID-19 infections in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota.
“As you know, the coronavirus omicron variant is surging in Minnesota and across the country,” Márquez Simula said at the City Council meeting. “Our hospitals are overrun and ... both Minneapolis and Saint Paul have reinstated indoor mask mandates to help relieve this enormous strain on our health care workers.”
Márquez Simula said she’s been speaking with residents who say they’re in favor of a mandate because it could help prevent school shutdowns, help minimize financial impacts on local businesses that may have to reduce hours or shut down due to infected employees, and help keep employees from missing work.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks indoors if they’re not fully vaccinated, are fully vaccinated and in an area with substantial or high transmission (which currently includes all of Minnesota) or are fully vaccinated and have a weakened immune system.
“Our best bet at the moment is following the CDC recommendation of wearing masks and social distancing,” Márquez Simula said. “Masks work. They do mitigate risks, and doctors and dentists have been wearing masks for decades.”
Besides Minneapolis and St. Paul, Duluth, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Minnetonka and Rochester have all passed mask mandates in the last few weeks. There is currently no statewide indoor mask mandate.
“Not everyone is in favor of a local ordinance,” Márquez Simula continued. “Some say this is the governor’s responsibility, but Minneapolis isn’t waiting, St. Paul isn’t waiting and I’m not waiting to see what we should do either.”
Márquez Simula said the ordinance would not require the Columbia Heights police and fire departments to enforce it, but that it would be treated similar to Minnesota’s previous statewide mandates.
Although a public hearing was not scheduled for the emergency masking ordinance, Márquez Simula opened the floor for public comments at the meeting. Residents who spoke overwhelmingly favored the mandate.
“I’m very much in support of the mayor’s idea,” resident Rachel James said. “We have a large percentage of people in Columbia Heights, 0 to 4 years old, who are not eligible to be vaccinated. There is no other way for us to protect them other than for us to mask and distance.”
James said she would be in favor of a temporary measure until the number of cases reduces.
Resident Stephanie Small shared with the council that she survived COVID-19 and was sick for six weeks. She called it a “scary” time for her.
Small pointed out that the United States has lost over 852,000 people to COVID-19, including about 11,000 in Minnesota.
“People are wondering why people can’t find employees,” she said. “It’s because a lot of them are dead. I approve of this temporary mask mandate.”
Resident Catherine Vesley said her late husband, Donald Vesley, was in the public health sector and was a professor and director of the University of Minnesota’s Environmental Health and Safety department.
“Viruses were dinnertime talk — everything from ... Zika to Ebola Zaire,” Vesley said. “The public health protocols on this are pretty clear. What you want to do is impede the virus so it does not mutate — and it will. It has, as you’ve seen. We’ve been fortunate with this virus, believe it or not, because it has mutated to more communicability, but not more lethality. If it had mutated in that direction, it would’ve been uglier than it is. ... I think (masking) is an intelligent strategy while the virus is peaking. It can be backed down when the virus is not as available to the population as it is.”
Minneapolis resident Nathan Roberts, who works at First Lutheran Church in Columbia Heights, asked the council to vote for in favor of the mask mandate to help local businesses.
“My wife is a small business owner,” he said. “She owns a tattoo shop, and currently several of her employees have coronavirus and have had to miss work. I know that small businesses are really struggling to find people. Even if you get omicron and have mild systems, you’re still out of work for up to five days or more.”
The City Council was split on the mask mandate, voting 3-2 against passing the temporary ordinance.
Besides Márquez Simula, City Council Member Connie Buesgens voted in favor of the ordinance.
“I’d love it if we didn’t have to wear masks,” she said. “I’m tired of it too. I’m tired of this pandemic ... but I would love to support a mandate. I know it’s difficult to enforce, and without the state’s backing to check on people I don’t want to over encumber our police department and fire, but I think it will send a strong message to our city and residents that we care and we think it’s important, especially with the wildfire [of cases] out there.”
City Council Members Kt Jacobs, John Murzyn, Jr., and Nick Novitsky voted against the ordinance.
“I’m not an anti-masker,” Jacobs said. “I mask in those locations that either request it or that do not have any controlled spacing and there’s a heavier population. I mask when I go out as I see it as appropriate. I’m vaccinated and I’ve been boosted. ... Those that are going to mask are masking. Those that aren’t going to do it aren’t going to with a mandate.”
Jacobs said that most people she has seen masking are wearing the wrong type of mask or are wearing it improperly.
Jacobs also added that businesses in the city can decide if masking is necessary in their establishments, whether for health and safety or financial reasons.
“I’m concerned that if we mandate as a city, we make that broad stroke, and we make that decision for businesses and that may be the last straw that breaks the camel’s back and takes them down, and we can’t afford to lose the businesses in Columbia Heights,” Jacobs said. “If we mandate to mask, those individuals who have not masked and aren’t going to mask, they’re going to go one mile to the east, one mile to the west, or one mile to the north, and they’re going to take their dollars, and they’re going to spend it in other restaurants, stores and facilities. It’s going to take that money out of Columbia Heights.”
Márquez Simula said that the businesses she spoke to are in favor of the mask mandate because it helps take some pressure off businesses that require customers to mask.
To learn more about COVID-19 and masking, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.