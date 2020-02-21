Voters interested in doing more than casting a ballot will have their chance to influence partisan politics this Tuesday.
At 7 p.m. Feb. 25 voters around the state may participate in one of the basic processes in the American political system, the precinct caucus.
Members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor and Republican parties can attend these meetings to discuss local issues and party platforms and elect delegates and local party officials.
“It’s important for people to be involved, because the things that we do on a local level are what impact our lives the most,” Senate District 35 Republicans Chair Mary Kay Storhaug said.
Minnesota’s first presidential primary election since 1992 will probably change some of what happens at the caucus. In years past attendees would cast a vote in a poll to choose a presidential nominee, but this year that poll won’t happen, at least for the presidential race.
While selecting a presidential nominee is being left to the primary, caucus-goers will still be electing delegates for the next level, voting on party business and discussing and submitting resolutions to be included in a party’s political platform.
By bringing their own issues to the caucus, voters may find like-minded people and get help better defining the issue to advance through the party, Senate District 35 DFL Chair Jody Anderson said.
“You always think, ‘Gosh I’m just one person, how can I do this all by myself?’” Anderson said. “That’s what the caucuses are for, basically.”
Storhaug said she wasn’t sure what issues will be submitted but hopes to recruit more people to participate in the caucus.
Anderson said topics she expects to come up include environmental issues, education, gun violence and housing, from what she has heard in Coon Rapids. In the past senior housing has been a regular issue for DFL voters, and while it hasn’t been brought up as often lately, Anderson still expects it to be discussed at some of the caucuses, she said.
Delegates
A major part of each caucus is electing delegates to move on to the next level in the party process.
Because the caucus and convention process is partisan, the rules are set by the parties themselves and can vary. In general the caucus system begins with the precinct caucus. Delegates elected at the precinct level go to the organizing unit level, which in Anoka County means the state senate district.
At the senate district convention, elections are held to send a few delegates to the U.S. congressional district convention and the state convention, though whether a delegate is elected to go to either convention or both may vary depending on the senate district in question.
At the congressional district level, delegates may be elected for the national convention, where the presidential nominee is chosen. After the congressional district is the state convention, where statewide party business is conducted.
“I think the unfortunate thing is, a lot of people don’t realize that they can have more say than just their vote in November,” Storhaug said.
Find your caucus location at caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
