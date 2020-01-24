On Wednesday, Jan. 15, the State House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee toured sites in Blaine, Fridley and New Brighton to see firsthand the transportation needs of the area.
Of the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s list of 31 high-priority intersections, 10 of them are along a 10-mile stretch of Highway 65 in Blaine, said Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park.
“It was great to get legislators out to the sites,” Koegel said.
The committee visited the Northtown Transit Center in Blaine, Fridley City Hall, Fridley Station Village, the 57th Avenue bridge site in Fridley, Fridley Target’s parking lot, New Brighton City Hall and Blaine City Hall for presentations and site visits regarding transportation safety concerns.
Koegel’s top priority is 85th Avenue and University Avenue on the border of Blaine and Fridley.
When the committee stopped at 85th and University, Koegel said legislators asked why the sidewalk wasn’t plowed, and she explained there is no sidewalk.
Having the legislators see some of the problem areas up close was beneficial because they could see the problems for themselves, Koegel believes.
“They got to see firsthand the traffic loads,” she said.
Koegel also wants to work on accessibility for community members who are traveling by any means so those using motor vehicles or on foot can feel safe while getting from place to place.
Koegel and Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine, are working together on a bill to get funding to make Highway 65 more accessible and less dangerous.
“That’s my No. 1 focus by a million miles,” West said.
In the past five years Highway 65 has averaged one accident a day, West said.
“It’s an absolutely outrageous situation,” he said.
West hopes to get funding to fix Highway 65’s safety issues “sooner rather than later.”
The Jan. 15 tour went well, West said, because the majority of the state transportation committee could attend and see the sites and the problems associated with them. They also got to experience Highway 65 during rush hour so the committee could see how congested and unsafe the highway is.
Rep. Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton, labeled the tour a success because it showed state legislators the needs of the community.
Bernardy wants to push for funding for local corridor plans
“I want us to continue to do work from 85th and University to the Minneapolis border,” Bernardy said.
There have been numerous crashes along University Avenue from 85th to 53rd avenues, Bernardy said.
She wants to make community members feel safe, even if they’re biking or walking and no matter their age or abilities.
She said the area representatives on the state transportation committee will continue working with MnDOT to accomplish that goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.