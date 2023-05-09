State aid for K-12 education is primed to dramatically increase in the coming biennium.
The omnibus education finance bill would make appropriations of $23.2 billion, a 10.6% increase over base spending or $2.22 billion in raw dollars.
Both parties agree that schools desperately need this funding boost. However, they disagree on how to allocate this money, with dueling perspectives heard on the House Floor Thursday.
In the end, DFL priorities won out, and HF 2497 was passed, as amended, on a 70-60 party-line vote. The 327-page bill now heads to the Senate.
Rep. Cheryl Youakim, DFL-Hopkins, the bill sponsor, argues this infusion of state dollars represents an historic investment in Minnesota schools after 20 years of underfunding.
“Our proposal stabilizes school funding, supports the health and well-being of our students, works on equity and innovation in our schools, increases career pathways and connections with our local communities, as well as building up and diversifying our workforce,” she said.
The bill provides a 4% per-pupil increase in the general education formula in 2024 and a 2% increase in 2025 for an investment totaling $710 million over the biennium, according to a press release from Rep. Matt Norris’ office. The bill also links the formula to inflation in all future years to help school districts have more predictability in their financial outlooks. This provision was originally authored by Norris, DFL - Blaine, who voted for the bill.
“We have long prided ourselves on the quality of our public education in Minnesota. In recent years, our education system has struggled to meet the growing needs of students as funding has fallen short of what’s required to maintain a world class system. The cost of this disinvestment has primarily fallen on our students as policymakers have failed to provide the funding to prepare students for the future,” Norris said. “By using our surplus to provide a much-needed funding boost and tying future increases to inflation, we are guaranteeing that our students will receive the resources they need, no matter what. Politics and gridlock would no longer be able to get in the way of funding the future of our state. I am grateful to my House colleagues who supported this provision and worked to include it in our final budget.”
Republicans fiercely disagree with the education budget, laying out their case against the bill during a pre-session press conference.
“The DFL bill focuses on mandates, micromanaging our schools, restricting student discipline, … and closing pathways to licensing, leaving our schools with fewer teachers,” said Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska.
He advocated for a delete-all amendment unsuccessfully offered by Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, which would “provide funding and flexibility, local control, innovation, and a focus on literacy.”
The House handed a diploma to the bill brought forth to the chamber, which includes the following major appropriations:
• $730 million to cover 47.8% of the special education cross-subsidy;
• $705 million to increase the basic funding formula by 4% in fiscal year 2024 and 2% in fiscal year 2025, while pegging future increases to inflation (subject to a 3% cap);
• $85.3 million to permanently expand pre-kindergarten education to 12,360 seats statewide;
• $85 million to hire and train more student support personnel to attend to students’ mental, behavioral, and physical health needs;
• $81.8 million to reduce much of the English Learner cross-subsidy, with a statutory goal of its elimination by 2027;
• $73.2 million to overhaul literacy education;
• $65.9 million to pay paraprofessionals and special education instructors for preparatory time, professional development, and orientations; and
• $60.4 million to nearly double funding for American Indian education.
The bill would also make numerous smaller scale appropriations, such as:
• $47 million for a tripling of investment in Grow Your Own grants, designed to increase the size and diversity of the teaching workforce;
• $35 million for student safety and cybersecurity measures via the safe schools revenue program;
• $25 million for after-school programming;
• $22.4 million for full-service community school grants;
• $20 million for the development of a special education teacher pipeline;
• $14 million for a 21.8% reduction of the transportation sparsity aid cross-subsidy;
• $4 million for a newly established Office of the Inspector General to bolster grant-funding oversight;
• $3.6 million for menstrual products and opioid antagonists, which the bill mandates schools now carry; and
• $2 million for the construction of gender-neutral bathrooms.
Managing Editor Matt DeBow
contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.