Ryan Heineman was elected Tuesday as the newest member of the Ramsey City Council.
Residents of Ward 1 went to the polls Feb. 9 for a special election to fill the vacancy left of the council by the departure of Nadine Heinrich last July.
Heineman garnered 196 or 63.2% of votes cast, according to unofficial results on the city’s website. Jane Covart received 114 votes or 36.8% of votes cast in the Ward 1 election.
The results are unofficial until the City Council has canvassed them.
Since the beginning of 2018 Ramsey has had five special elections and one special primary to fill vacancies on the City Council.
Based on estimates from Administrative Services Director Collen Lasher, the last five special elections and the one special primary have cost the city approximately $53,000.
One of those elections for a mayoral and Ward 4 seat coincided with the 2018 general election, so it added virtually no additional cost to the city.
