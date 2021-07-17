The Blaine City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit Wednesday, July 17, for construction of a new senior living facility that will be a part of a planned Hy-Vee, retail and housing development project.
The 187-unit senior residential building, to be known as Havenwood of Blaine, will be on 6.5 acres of land of the overall 40-acre development near the intersection of Jefferson Street Northeast and 125th Avenue Northeast. The building will be constructed by Roers Company.
The four-story building will have 116 independent living units, 45 assisted living units and 26 memory care units.
Johnson said the memory care section will include an internal courtyard for the residents. There will be a common area in the middle of the building that includes a dining room and kitchen, fitness center, offices, lobby, library, art room, community room and golf simulator.
Havenwood of Blaine will have 86 underground and 117 surface parking stalls, for a total of 203 parking spaces on site. The building will use fiber cement siding, glass and stone, Johnson said.
“I want to say thank you to Roers just for their really creative design here,” City Council Member Chris Massoglia said. “No one wants to have a four-story ... building right next to their house. I think this is a really great concept that fits really well with the neighborhood here and the proposal for Hy-Vee. So I just want to say I do support this, and I want to thank Roers for being so considerate in accommodating for the neighborhood.”
In addition to Havenwood of Blaine, a Hy-Vee store will be located on the 40 acres at 210 125th Ave. NE, on the southwest corner of the Jefferson Street and 125th Avenue intersection.
The 84,997-square-foot store will have groceries, a liquor store, a restaurant (Market Grill) with outdoor dining, as well as a pharmacy, clinic, Starbucks and postal service. The grocery component will be a 24-hour store.
A 10,500-square-foot convenience store and gas station, with a car wash, will be on the northeast side of the site. The gas station is planned to have eight pumps, and the car wash will have four separate bays. The building will have 53 parking stalls.
A coffee shop with a drive-thru and patio may also be built in the convenience store and gas station area.
City Planner Lori Johnson said grading work on the new Hy-Vee store began in fall 2019 and concluded in spring 2020.
In April the City Council granted a one-year extension (until April 19, 2022) on Hy-Vee’s conditional use permit, which was originally approved in October 2019. The extension was needed in order for Hy-Vee to keep all approvals in place for the development.
Hy-Vee explained in its request for an extension that it’s possible that common area improvements such as drives, utilities and public improvements could begin by fall 2021 due to the Havenwood of Blaine and retail projects to the west of the store parcel moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.