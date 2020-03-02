A contract to reconstruct Hanson Boulevard in Coon Rapids from Northdale Boulevard/Gateway Drive to just south of Main Street was awarded by the Anoka County Board Feb. 25.
Forest Lake Contracting submitted the lowest of six bids at about $4.64 million. The engineer’s estimate was almost $4.7 million.
The project was bid over the winter so construction can start as early as possible in the spring with completion in the fall.
This is a good project because the road is backed up with traffic every day in the morning and evening, according to Board Chair Scott Schulte. But it will be challenging to get done with Hanson reduced to one lane in each direction most of the time during construction, Schulte said.
“Motorists should try to find an alternate route,” he said.
This stretch of Hanson is currently an undivided four-lane road with no shoulders and no dedicated left- and right-turn lanes other than at the traffic signal at Hanson and 121st Avenue.
Under the project, a center raised, concrete median will be built. There will be 6- to 8-foot paved shoulders, dedicated left- and right-turn lanes added, a multipurpose trail built on the east side of the road, a sidewalk on the west side and a new traffic signal at 121st and Hanson.
In an effort to reduce morning rush hour congestion, a new through lane south from the Northdale/Gateway Drive intersection will be created for another left-turn lane to go east on Highway 10 at the Hanson interchange by converting an existing left-turn lane for northbound Hanson traffic turning west into Gateway Commerce Center at Gateway Drive and making revisions to the existing traffic signal at the intersection, according to the joint powers agreement between the county and city of Coon Rapids approved late last year.
The project will also involve connecting all traffic signal controls through fiber along the Hanson corridor in Andover and Coon Rapids to improve traffic flow, according to Joe MacPherson, county highway engineer.
Changes will also be made at existing access points to Hanson: 119th Avenue will be right-in right-out; Grouse Street/122nd Avenue will have three-quarter access with no left-outs; 122nd Circle will have three-quarter access with no left-outs; and 124th Avenue will be right-in right-out.
At the city’s Lions Coon Creek Park on the east side of Hanson, the existing access will be reduced to right-in, right-out, but the newly completed parking lot on the north side of the park will have three-quarter access with no left-outs.
The county has received a federal grant capped at just over $2.3 million through the surface transportation block group program to partially fund the project. The city of Coon Rapids’ estimated share is about $427,000.
The project was originally planned for 2019, but was pushed back to this year because of two other county projects on Hanson — the second year of the grade separation on Hanson at the Burlington-Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway tracks and a two-year project that began in 2019 to reconstruct Hanson from Jay Street/139th Avenue to Crosstown Boulevard in Andover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.