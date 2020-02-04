Facility maintenance, a recycling center and pedestrian accommodations were among the Anoka County projects included in Gov. Tim Walz’s suggested bonding bill this year.
Walz unveiled a $2.6 billion capital budget proposal Jan. 15 that includes approximately $37.2 million for projects in Anoka County. Called the “Local Jobs and Projects Plan,” the governor’s bonding proposal focuses on funding local projects that address housing, water quality, infrastructure, higher education and quality of life, according to a letter from Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans.
The proposal includes around $3.8 million for the National Sports Center in Blaine. Of that, $3 million would go to replacing the campus maintenance facility. The remaining $837,000 would go to asset preservation projects. That money is intended to ensure the health and safety of visitors and staff using the stadium and indoor ice arena, according to the proposal.
National Sports Center funds were bonding requests carried by Sen. Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids, according to his office. He also carried a request for another $4 million going to the Mighty Ducks Grant Program. The grant program aims to improve indoor air quality primarily through replacing refrigerant in ice arenas, according to the Budget Office documents.
Almost $20 million in the proposal would go to projects in and around Coon Rapids. An expansion of the city’s recycling center would get $700,000 via the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s capital assistance program. The expansion would decrease congestion at the recycling center and improve storage facilities to better keep recycled materials dry.
Coon Rapids also would receive almost $2.3 million in bond proceeds to build a new bridge for the Coon Creek Regional Trail over Coon Rapids Boulevard. The project is estimated to cost a total of $4.5 million, according to the proposal.
Anoka-Ramsey Community College would receive $16.3 million for renovations under the proposal. The money would fund the construction of nursing and business classrooms and labs on the Coon Rapids campus.
“The governor’s proposal makes smart investments in public infrastructure and public assets in our community that will create jobs, improve our higher education facilities and strengthen our community,” Sen. Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids, said. “I want to thank Gov. Walz for prioritizing these projects, and I look forward to working to make sure this funding is secured in the 2020 legislative session.”
Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, criticized the governor’s priorities, saying his proposal included too many local projects that should not be included in a state bonding bill.
“In a proposal where you’re going to ask everybody in the state to pay over time for projects, it’s really important that they’re really valuable statewide, or at least regional, kind of projects,” Abeler said.
Abeler said bonds should go to roads, wastewater treatment and maintenance of state-owned properties.
Some requests left out
A handful of notable requests were not included in Walz’s proposal. Anoka County requested a total of $30,600 for road projects, including adding a third lane to Highway 10, railroad grade separations for Highway 47 and Highway 65 and a full-access interchange at the intersection of Highway 610 and East River Road.
While no specific railroad projects were included in the proposal, Walz did suggest giving $110 million to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s rail grade separation program. That program rates the Highway 47 railroad crossing high on the list of intersections that need replacing, according to Director of Communication Chris Kelly with the Management and Budget Office.
Blaine requested $950,000 to begin drawing up plans and designs for a greater Twin Cities public safety training area. The facility would serve as a regional training area for Anoka County public safety departments and would replace the Fridley Fire Training Area that was demolished in 2017, according to the request.
Historically the even-numbered year of the state’s biennium is when large bonding bills are passed. This year’s legislative session begins Feb. 11.
