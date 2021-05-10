Regulations for dangerous and potentially dangerous dogs recently became stricter in the city of Fridley.
Late last month, Fridley approved an amendment to change sections of the Fridley City Code chapter 101 that addresses the regulation of dangerous dogs.
“Cities have a legitimate interest in regulating potentially dangerous and dangerous dogs because the issue relates to the safety of city residents,” said Fridley Police Lt. Jeff Guest at the April 16 City Council meeting. “The process of dealing with dangerous dogs is largely spelled out in state law, which requires the city to regulate the mandatory provisions of the dangerous dogs statutes.”
Guest said that the existing city code pertaining to potentially dangerous dogs and dangerous dogs is outdated. He suggested the City Council amend the ordinance by adding language from existing state statutes.
A unanimous City Council finalized the changes April 26.
Guest said the new amendment essentially adopts Minnesota state statues into the Fridley city code including the definitions of potentially dangerous and dangerous dogs.
Minnesota statute defines a potentially dangerous dog as one that, when unprovoked, inflicts bites on a human or domestic animal on public or private property; when unprovoked, chases or approaches a person, including a person on a bicycle, upon the streets, sidewalks or any public or private property, other than the dog owner’s property, in an apparent attitude of attack; or has a known propensity, tendency or disposition to attack unprovoked, causing injury or otherwise threatening the safety of humans or domestic animals.
Statute defines a dangerous dog as a one that has, without provocation, inflicted substantial bodily harm on a human being on public or private property; killed a domestic animal without provocation while off the owner’s property; or been found to be potentially dangerous, and after the owner has notice that the dog is potentially dangerous, the dog aggressively bites, attacks or endangers the safety of humans or domestic animals.
Under the updated ordinance, the city of Fridley will provide written notice to the owner within five days of a dog being declared dangerous or potentially dangerous. The notice will include a statement that the owner may request a hearing before the hearing examiner, who must be an impartial person retained by the city. The examiner has the authority to uphold or overturn the declaration.
Under the revised ordinance, residents may not keep dangerous or potentially dangerous dogs unless they’re properly registered. Registration requires an annual fee, as well as evidence that the owner has obtained liability insurance, has implanted a microchip in the dog, has sterilized the dog, and has enclosures for the dog that adhere to city code.
The City Council previously established that the fee to own a dangerous dog is $500, but the recent amendment also established a $500 registration fee for potentially dangerous dogs.
If an owner fails to comply with requirements for a dangerous or potentially dangerous dog, the Animal Control Authority may seize the dog, Guest said. An owner may reclaim the dog within seven days after paying the impounding and boarding fees and presenting proof that the requirements for owning the dog will be met.
Dogs can’t be declared potentially dangerous if they’re used by law enforcement officials.
The city also can’t declare a dog dangerous for an attack on someone who was trespassing on the owner’s property, an attack that was provoked, or an attack against a person attempting to commit a crime.
Beginning six months after a dog was declared potentially dangerous or dangerous, an owner may make an annual request for the city to review the declaration. The owner must provide evidence that the dog’s behavior has changed due to the dog’s age, neutering, environment or completion of obedience training.
If the city finds a dog’s behavior has changed, it may rescind the dangerous dog deceleration.
Following the exhaustion of all appeal rights, a notice of a dangerous or potentially dangerous will be sent to each resident within 350 feet of the dog’s residence and to each public and private school located within 1,000 feet, Guest said.
The Fridley Police Department can permanently deny a resident’s application for a license to own a potentially dangerous dog if the individual has a history of violating the dangerous dog ordinance. The resident would have the right to appeal such a lifetime license denial.
To view the changes made to sections of Fridley’s animal control ordinance or the rest of the Fridley city code, visit tinyurl.com/7zc58u54.
