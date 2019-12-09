The city of Fridley received $100,000 from the Metropolitan Council’s stormwater grant program this fall.
The city will use the money to improve the stormwater infiltration basin surrounded by Fifth Street, Mississippi Street, Seventh Street and 63rd Avenue.
This project has been in the works about eight years, following a heavy rainfall in 2011, Public Works Director Jim Kosluchar said.
“We had a lot of flooding in different areas of the community,” Kosluchar said. “This was one of the top four areas that we prioritized.”
The Met Council awarded just under $500,000 in stormwater grants. The maximum amount granted per applicant was $100,000.
Fridley was one of seven applicants chosen for grants out of the 15 entities that applied.
Applicants were reviewed and ranked by a panel of mixed external and internal panelists, according to the Met Council’s website.
The stormwater grant program was created because much of the metropolitan area was developed before the requirement of stormwater treatment.
“Our grants give local governments an incentive to add stormwater treatment as properties are redeveloped,” Judy Sventek, Metropolitan Council Water Resources Manager said. “We’re funding projects that could be replicated throughout the region.”
The city of Fridley’s project goal is to reduce the phosphorus and suspended solids discharges into Rice Creek from the privately owned property.
No improvements have been made yet, Kosluchar said. The city’s been waiting to solidify funding before beginning the project, he said.
To do this, the city partnered with Mississippi Watershed Management Organization and Rice Creek Watershed District, along with the Metropolitan Council and the property owner, Kosluchar said.
“We certainly can’t do it without them,” Kosluchar said. “We’re thankful for it, because it’s making the project that we’ve studied ... achievable and improves things for other residents and businesses in Fridley.”
The goal, Kosluchar said, is to complete the project next year.
