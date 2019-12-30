The city of Fridley’s property tax levy is going up 3.97%, or $615,138, to $16.1 million in 2020.

This increase is below average over the past decade, according to Finance Director Daniel Tienter. The city has averaged a 4.55% increase each year since 2009.

An average home valued at $202,900 in 2019 will increase in market value to $217,200, a 7% increase from last year. For that home, taxes will increase by about $64 a year, a 7.39% increase over last year.

Of the $16.1 million, $12.5 million is for the general fund, a $674,192 increase from 2019.

The city will get an additional $270,000 in local government aid in 2020.

The city’s personnel services are estimated to increase by about 3.5% next year, or $465,200. Personnel expenses account for over 77% of the general fund expenditure budget.

The city’s debt service fund is decreasing by 2.5%, or over $81,000.

Utility services and other miscellaneous charges in the general fund should decrease by about 15% from 2019, which amounts to about $168,700.

The council approved a 5% increase (nearly $20,000) in the levy for the Springbrook Nature Center.

The city anticipates spending about $4.5 million on stormwater improvements over the next five years. The adopted budget accounts for a quarterly stormwater utility fee of nearly $30 an acre, a 3% increase from 2019.

The municipal liquor fund is expected to continue transferring about $51,000 to the general fund and over $388,000 to the parks improvement and capital equipment funds, Tienter said. This accounts for a projected 5% decrease in profits next year, as a competitor is moving in nearby.

The Fridley City Council unanimously adopted the city’s 2020 budget and tax levy Dec. 23.

