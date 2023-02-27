As Anoka’s Highway 10 construction enters its second year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation held an open house at Anoka’s Greenhaven Golf Course. Community members were shown video representations of the completed project, timelapses of construction and infographics covering construction aspects.
MnDOT and Anoka city staff were on hand to answer questions about the project. Kent Barnard, MnDOT Communications and Engagement contact for the North Metro, was one such staff member. He spoke with ABC Newspapers about MnDOT’s public outreach events and what they mean for the Highway 10 project in particular.
“It allows the public to get out and have their questions answered and take a look at what we’re doing out there,” Barnard said. “And a lot of times we’ll have meetings before we start a project, and that allows us to get input from people that live in the community and deal with the traffic issues. We can sometimes adjust our plans based on the input.”
Many Anoka residents felt the effect from Highway 10 construction, including noise wall placements that were voted on by those who would see direct impacts from the wall, both in noise reduction and visually. With the project nearing its halfway point, this particular meeting was meant to inform rather than provide a space for input.
“We give them a fact sheet and tell them how to stay in contact with us during this, and it does help with traffic during the project,” Barnard said. “If you know what’s going on, you can make plans accordingly. Forewarned is forearmed.”
Construction will start back up in March, and is expected to run until November, pausing again for winter until a projected spring 2024 completion. This year’s construction will reduce Highway 10 down to one lane in each direction, 11 foot lanes subject to location changes and closures that extend to local roads and weekend closures of the highway.
In addition, there will be a long-term closure on the Ferry Street bridge over Highway 10, a weekend closure of Seventh Avenue at Highway 10 and closures of eastbound ramps.
All of the information presented at Wednesday’s open house is available on MnDOT’s Highway 10 project website at dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy10-anoka/. An email alert list on their site provides commuters with “ the quickest, most up-to-date way to get the information.”
Barnard said it’s one of the best ways for residents to stay informed on closures, especially as prolonged winter weather and summer storms can cause schedule changes.
In addition to staying updated, Barnard asks that citizens take extra care to follow posted detours instead of finding their own ways around construction through local neighborhoods. MnDOT observed a higher level of traffic through these residential streets, which is a volume the streets were not designed for.
“We had some issues last year with traffic volumes in the neighborhoods and we really want to encourage people to stay out of the neighborhoods, follow the signed detours and don’t go zipping through people’s neighborhoods,” Barnard said. “There’s kids, and they’re not designed for the traffic.”
MnDOT will continue to hold meetings throughout the construction process and add updates to their website. It’s a process that Barnard says benefits both the citizens and MnDOT.
“(MnDOT hasn’t always done) quite as much outreach as we do now.” Barnard said. “We found that we have a much happier public if we’re very transparent and they know what we’re doing.”
