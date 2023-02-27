As Anoka’s Highway 10 construction enters its second year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation held an open house at Anoka’s Greenhaven Golf Course. Community members were shown video representations of the completed project, timelapses of construction and infographics covering construction aspects.

Alternate routes will be available as bridges and streets remain closed during construction. 

MnDOT and Anoka city staff were on hand to answer questions about the project. Kent Barnard, MnDOT Communications and Engagement contact for the North Metro, was one such staff member. He spoke with ABC Newspapers about MnDOT’s public outreach events and what they mean for the Highway 10 project in particular.

