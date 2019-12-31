The East Bethel City Council Dec. 9 unanimously approved 2020 city levies of nearly $6 million, a 2.78% increase over 2019.
The levies that total $5.99 million include $4.61 million for the general fund, $1.20 million for debt service, $113,500 for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, and $62,600 for the Economic Development Authority.
The general fund pays for most of the city expenses, including public safety, public works, parks and recreation, and administration. The property tax levy is contributing roughly 80% of the revenue in 2020.
Other city budgets for 2020 include the enterprise funds ($409,500), debt service funds ($1.22 million), EDA ($119,600), recycling ($66,100) and HRA ($29,600).
East Bethel has 20 full-time employees, which includes 10 in administration, nine in public works and a full-time fire chief. Additional part-time employees include 35 paid-on-call firefighters, one part-time cable technician, and two seasonal public works employees.
The City Council approved a 2.75% cost-of-living salary increase for all employees for the 2020 budget.
Some of the notable increases in the 2020 budget when compared with 2019 include an increase of $40,800 for the city’s police protection contract with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, an increase of $25,000 for the transfer from the general fund to the streets capital fund to pay for road projects, and an extra $11,000 budgeted for the 2020 election.
The debt service levy is approximately $1.2 million. Of this, $563,000 and $331,000 are for two levies that were originated in 2010 and then refinanced in 2015 to pay for the city’s sewer and water project. The remainder of the debt service is to fund the Castle Towers Wastewater Treatment Plant and a fire station replacement and warning sirens project from 2005.
The enterprise fund budget for 2020 includes $161,300 for the East Bethel Ice Arena operations along with $147,000 for the sewer fund and $101,200 for the water fund. The ice arena is expected to have a positive cash flow in 2020 with $220,800 budgeted to come in, which would be $59,500 over the budgeted revenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.