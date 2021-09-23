The city of East Bethel pulled its contract with animal control officer Tammy Gimpl last week because of a social media post the City Council deemed inappropriate for a city contractor.
The council voted unanimously Sept. 13 to cancel Gimpl’s contract and set up services with Andover-based North Metro Animal Care and Control, which was the only other contractor to submit a bid for the city’s animal control business last year. The city doesn’t need a reason to cancel Gimpl’s contract, which allows either party to terminate the agreement upon 30 days’ notice.
The council was upset by a post shared by Gimpl’s personal Facebook account. The council did not present copies of the post at the meeting, but Mayor Steven Voss said the post shared a Facebook page that included animations of cartoon characters mocking Council Member Suzanne Erkel and others, including the former owner of a dog named Duke, who was put up for adoption in 2017 after the owner failed to pay the impound fee by the deadline. The page was titled Duke the Coonhound 2.0.
During council reports at the end of the Sept. 13 meeting, Council Member Tim Harrington said he was “very disappointed” with Gimpl’s recent behavior on social media and moved to end the city’s contract with her company, Gratitude Farms, which has provided animal control services for a decade. Voss seconded Harrington’s motion.
“The page itself, who knows who created it,” Voss said at the meeting, but he said the fact that Gimpl associated herself with the page by sharing it wasn’t right.
“It doesn’t send a good message at all,” he said.
Gimpl feels it’s the council’s action that wasn’t right.
She said the post in question was actually shared by her husband, who doesn’t have a Facebook account and sometimes uses hers.
“They didn’t even talk to me,” Gimpl said. “I didn’t get that phone call saying, ‘Hey, Tammy, what’s this?’ ... It was so obvious to me that they’re looking for an excuse to do this.”
Regardless of who shared the post from her account, Gimpl believes she should be able to say what she wants on her personal social media, noting that it wasn’t her business page that shared the content.
She also made clear that she didn’t create the Duke the Coonhound 2.0 page.
Princeton area resident Michelle Anderberg, who has taken responsibility for the page, told ABC Newspapers she created it because of all the negativity directed at Gimpl and Gratitude Farms since the incident with Duke. Gimpl has been the target of much vitriol online, even though the city said she followed her contract.
City Administrator Jack Davis said the city isn’t aware of any substantiated complaints against Gimpl related to city code or permit violations, and she has passed inspections by the city and state. He said the city has found complaints brought forward to be largely “rumor” and “Facebook gossip.”
Mayor Voss also said the city has not had performance issues with Gratitude Farms.
“The point of this whole matter was that Tammy shared a Facebook page that was in very poor taste and that went after a resident, a council member and the owner of one of the dogs that she had in her possession at one time,” he said. “For a contractor, that’s a problem, and council saw that as a problem. The council was unanimous with that, that we can’t do business with that.”
The council’s move to cancel Gimpl’s contract comes on the heels of a recent controversy over an attempted surprise inspection of Gimpl’s property by Erkel and then-Council Member Shelly Beck in July. Ultimately Beck resigned her seat, citing the impact of the position on her personal life, and Erkel faced formal censure by the council for an “unauthorized inspection” and “misuse of the city’s police resources” for requesting a sheriff’s deputy to accompany her to Gimpl’s property.
On Aug. 30 Council Member Wanda McLaurin was appointed to fill Beck’s seat until a special election in November 2022.
Gimpl’s contract with the city was renewed last December and was set to run through December 2023. At the council’s direction, Davis said, the city has reached out to North Metro Animal Control and expects the cost of its services to be similar to Gratitude Farms.
