The East Bethel City Council supports the idea of launching new staff-run social media accounts via Facebook, Nextdoor and YouTube, but is hesitant to get into large group discussions on these platforms.
The council discussed the pros and cons of the city expanding its information sharing methods to social media at its Nov. 4 workshop.
A YouTube channel could include council and commission meetings already available via the city website, but it would give another avenue for people to view meetings, according to Carrie Frost, East Bethel administrative coordinator.
Frost added that YouTube has a function not available on the city’s current media platform — closed captioning for the hearing impaired. Additionally, YouTube would offer automated notifications of new content for anyone who subscribes to the city’s YouTube channel.
The city would use Facebook and Nextdoor as another means of notifying residents of upcoming city events, city meetings, public safety tips, parking restrictions and much more.
“I don’t think we’re going to put too many things out there that are controversial unless we’re asking for comments on something,” Mayor Steve Voss said.
While having another platform to share information is enticing, the commenting policy still needs a lot of work and review from the city attorney.
Mayor Voss and Council Member Randy Plaisance dominated the discussion Nov. 4.
Plaisance is concerned about staff needing to spend too much time monitoring social media comments. But if he sees a comment he wants to respond to, he wants to feel free to do so.
Frost noted that St. Francis city staff said they allow people to respond to city posts, but the account settings do not allow anyone other than city officials to post new messages on the city’s Facebook page. Commenters are told to stay on topic if necessary, and comments can be hidden from public view, but not deleted.
The records retention laws outline how long cities must retain social media posts, even if the posts aren’t controversial at the time. Frost pointed out to council members that this public record includes posts on city officials’ personal social media pages, if the post itself pertains to city business.
“It gets real sticky real fast, and it’s something that once we pull something together, we’re probably going to want to get the city attorney’s stamp of approval before we go live,” Frost said.
If it were up to the mayor, the council would have a policy that prohibits any member of the council from responding to questions or comments on city-sponsored social media pages. He believes staff should serve as the spokespeople, even on noncontroversial, information-sharing posts.
Voss mainly wants to avoid situations of the council getting into disagreements on a highly visible platform. In response to comments from Plaisance that a council member could share a point of view in a small group setting, Voss said he understands that council members may share information in a phone call, email or neighborhood meeting that may contradict the consensus of the council, but he is concerned about having political debates on social media.
“If one of us responds in a certain way, it’s kind of representative of the whole City Council, which may or may not be a consensus with what that answer would be,” Voss said. “The easiest thing would be to avoid council members to respond to anything (on social media). It’s hard to write without showing a point of view.”
Plaisance said he would want to respond to general questions the public raises on social media. He doesn’t believe the council could even adopt a policy that restricts them commenting on the city’s social media accounts.
“I don’t think we can make that a policy, because then you’re stifling freedom of speech,” Plaisance said to Voss. “I don’t disagree with what you said, but I don’t think as a policy you can do that. I don’t have a problem with staff being the official spokespeople, but there’s other things that happen where you feel there should be some response that goes out there to answer questions.”
